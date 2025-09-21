Make McDonald's Chicken Nugget Dupes With Just 3 Base Ingredients

To begin making delicious McDonald's chicken nuggets at home, gather your base ingredients first. Then, you'll want to decide on which seasonings you'll use to add some flavor to your nuggets. You can try adding ingredients like salt, garlic, onion powder, or a premade seasoning blend, such as Old Bay. To add more spice, try using cayenne, chili powder, or smoked paprika.

Once all your ingredients are prepared, add the flour and seasonings to the ground chicken and shape it into nuggets. If you have time, go ahead and freeze them for about 30 minutes so they can hold their shape better. Unlike standard fried chicken, where you toss the chicken in a separate wet batter and dry flour coating, you'll want to combine the flour and club soda for this nugget batter. The carbonation in the club soda allows for more air to crisp up the nuggets as they cook.

With your nuggets coated in the wet batter, they'll be ready to fry in hot oil. Once they cook to completion and develop a crunchy crust, you'll have the perfect copycat McDonald's nuggets to enjoy. For the ultimate sides, you can make fries that taste just like McDonald's and recreate the Big Mac sauce at home by combining a few common sauces.