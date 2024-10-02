Give Your Oatmeal Warm, Fall Flair With One Easy Mix-In

As far as breakfast goes, oatmeal is wonderfully versatile — you can add whatever mix-ins or toppings you like for a truly customizable morning meal. But if you're looking for ideas beyond the typical fruit or nuts you usually sprinkle over your oatmeal, try mixing in applesauce for a sweet, dairy-free enhancement that will make it feel like a cozy fall morning all year round. Whether you make your oatmeal on the stove, in a slow cooker, or simply pop it in the microwave, stirring a spoonful or two of applesauce into your cooked oatmeal will create a creamy consistency and delicious flavor that isn't overly sweet.

Using applesauce in your oatmeal is also a nutritional upgrade. It's low in fat and high in fiber, which aids digestion and helps you feel fuller for longer. It's also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants to keep your immune system strong. While some applesauces do have added sugar, you can buy unsweetened varieties that only contain the sugar that naturally occurs in the apple.