Give Your Oatmeal Warm, Fall Flair With One Easy Mix-In
As far as breakfast goes, oatmeal is wonderfully versatile — you can add whatever mix-ins or toppings you like for a truly customizable morning meal. But if you're looking for ideas beyond the typical fruit or nuts you usually sprinkle over your oatmeal, try mixing in applesauce for a sweet, dairy-free enhancement that will make it feel like a cozy fall morning all year round. Whether you make your oatmeal on the stove, in a slow cooker, or simply pop it in the microwave, stirring a spoonful or two of applesauce into your cooked oatmeal will create a creamy consistency and delicious flavor that isn't overly sweet.
Using applesauce in your oatmeal is also a nutritional upgrade. It's low in fat and high in fiber, which aids digestion and helps you feel fuller for longer. It's also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants to keep your immune system strong. While some applesauces do have added sugar, you can buy unsweetened varieties that only contain the sugar that naturally occurs in the apple.
Applesauce enhances the flavor and texture of oatmeal
If you're still not sold on applesauce in your oatmeal, just take a moment to daydream about the wonderful flavor combinations you could create. Oatmeal is like a blank slate, so think of your favorite autumnal flavor profiles, like vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mixing those spices into your oatmeal along with a few spoonfuls of applesauce will leave you with a healthy breakfast that reminds you of apple pie. Add a few shakes of pumpkin pie spice to really get into the fall spirit. If you're usually in a time crunch in the mornings, try using cinnamon applesauce so you can achieve peaceful fall vibes without having to mix in several different spices.
One weakness of oatmeal is that it can sometimes be too thick or gummy, even if you include the correct amount of water during the cooking process. Mixing in applesauce is the perfect way to remedy this, since simply adding in more water or milk can make your oatmeal too runny. The applesauce gently softens the oats, which results in a perfectly creamy and silky texture. If you've been wondering what to do with leftover applesauce that's been sitting in the back of your pantry, remember this trick to quickly and easily upgrade your breakfast and enjoy