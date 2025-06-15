Down To The Bottom Of A Jar Of Applesauce? Use What's Left To Make A Whiskey Cocktail

If you're like us, your fridge may contain more than a few half-empty containers of various foods and beverages. And if one of those is a jar that still has a smidge of applesauce at the bottom that you haven't gotten around to eating, we've got a tasty way to finish it off: Drink it. Opened applesauce has a shelf life of around 10 days, so time's ticking here. There are a few ways to make a delicious cocktail using applesauce, and they all start with whiskey.

Both bourbon and rye work well with the flavor of apples thanks to their inherent sweetness and penchant towards having tasting notes of the spices you'd be throwing into an apple pie anyway; that is, vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon, among others. Rye is typically spicier and a bit less sweet than bourbon, so it comes down to your taste preferences when mixing up a cocktail with applesauce and whiskey. From there, you can go a few different directions. You can upgrade your classic whiskey sour or combine it with ginger beer and a few other ingredients for a bold and fizzy cocktail. You can also use leftover applesauce for a hot toddy.