The Specific Reason English Cucumbers Come Wrapped In Plastic

Are cucumbers the most versatile veg? Whether they're diced into a summer salad, layered into sandwiches, dropped into cocktails, or chilled on your eyelids post-brunch, cucumbers bring a cool crunch to almost every occasion. But whatever you're using them for, it's important that cucumbers are crisp and fresh. And that's why the English variety comes wrapped in plastic. Head to your local grocery store, and you'll notice them individually packaged in shrink wrap, unlike their American counterparts, which brave the shelves without armor.

If you've ever wondered why English cucumbers are always shrink-wrapped, it's all about skin. These long, slender cucumbers, also known as hothouse, burpless, or European cucumbers, have thin, delicate skins that bruise easily. The plastic wrapping protects them during transport and keeps them fresh longer.

Compare that to the more common American cucumber, which is shorter (6 to 9 inches long), thicker, and comes with a tough skin that's often wax-coated to boost shelf life.