The Specific Reason English Cucumbers Come Wrapped In Plastic
Are cucumbers the most versatile veg? Whether they're diced into a summer salad, layered into sandwiches, dropped into cocktails, or chilled on your eyelids post-brunch, cucumbers bring a cool crunch to almost every occasion. But whatever you're using them for, it's important that cucumbers are crisp and fresh. And that's why the English variety comes wrapped in plastic. Head to your local grocery store, and you'll notice them individually packaged in shrink wrap, unlike their American counterparts, which brave the shelves without armor.
If you've ever wondered why English cucumbers are always shrink-wrapped, it's all about skin. These long, slender cucumbers, also known as hothouse, burpless, or European cucumbers, have thin, delicate skins that bruise easily. The plastic wrapping protects them during transport and keeps them fresh longer.
Compare that to the more common American cucumber, which is shorter (6 to 9 inches long), thicker, and comes with a tough skin that's often wax-coated to boost shelf life.
When to use which cucumber
All cucumbers are part of the gourd family of fruits, and so are distant cousins to melons, pumpkins, and squash. They're also brimming with nutritional benefits: all types of cucumbers are hydrating and packed with antioxidants, and they also lower cholesterol levels and blood sugar. But cucumbers are, in fact, not interchangeable in recipes.
American cucumbers don't cost much, and add a fresh crunch to sandwiches and veggie platters. But you might want to peel off the thick skin, which can leave an unpleasant bitter aftertaste. On the other hand, the English versions are sweeter and largely free of seeds, making them the perfect pick for sprucing up a cocktail in a twirly shape, or whisking up an impossibly refreshing cucumber margarita.
On the other hand, Persian cucumbers, which are small and taste slightly sweet, are perfect to snack on or add to green salads. They're also sold in plastic wrapping due to their thin skin. And then there are pickling cucumbers, which become gherkins once pickled and add a briny kick to burgers, and can be improved with the umami addition of soy sauce. Lastly, why not push the boat out and buy a circular lemon cucumber — infusing a tart, vibrant pop to salads, or sprinkled with salt and eaten on its own. So whether you're building a crudité board, mixing up a drink, or just trying to stay cool in the summer months, the right cucumber makes all the difference.