Before You Make A Bourbon Peach Smash, There's One Important Rule To Follow

The bourbon smash is one cocktail you never knew you needed. Its satisfying blend of warm bourbon, tart lemon, and cool mint flavors is perfect for enjoying just about any time of the year. Not only is this drink great as is, but it stands as the perfect base for other fruits and flavors. To craft an especially great twist on the bourbon smash, you need look no further than the summery and fruity bourbon peach smash. We'll give you one guess as to what the added ingredient is.

Crafting this drink is a creative way to use up all those summer peaches. But before you go chopping up peaches for this cocktail, or even dreaming about the joys that'll soon grace your taste buds, know that you have to choose the right peaches for this drink if you want it to come out right. To find out which peaches are best, we sat down with Beverage Director Deena Sayers.

Sayers is the mind behind the delicious cocktails at New York's The Stand. To her, a bourbon peach smash is nothing new, and she knows the difference between an amazing version and a lackluster one. It all comes down to the peaches used. "The key is ripeness," she said. "Always choose peaches that are soft and flavorful, but not past their prime. The right ripeness ensures the cocktail has both freshness and depth." So, to make this drink shine, start by choosing the sweetest peaches at the store.