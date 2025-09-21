Before You Make A Bourbon Peach Smash, There's One Important Rule To Follow
The bourbon smash is one cocktail you never knew you needed. Its satisfying blend of warm bourbon, tart lemon, and cool mint flavors is perfect for enjoying just about any time of the year. Not only is this drink great as is, but it stands as the perfect base for other fruits and flavors. To craft an especially great twist on the bourbon smash, you need look no further than the summery and fruity bourbon peach smash. We'll give you one guess as to what the added ingredient is.
Crafting this drink is a creative way to use up all those summer peaches. But before you go chopping up peaches for this cocktail, or even dreaming about the joys that'll soon grace your taste buds, know that you have to choose the right peaches for this drink if you want it to come out right. To find out which peaches are best, we sat down with Beverage Director Deena Sayers.
Sayers is the mind behind the delicious cocktails at New York's The Stand. To her, a bourbon peach smash is nothing new, and she knows the difference between an amazing version and a lackluster one. It all comes down to the peaches used. "The key is ripeness," she said. "Always choose peaches that are soft and flavorful, but not past their prime. The right ripeness ensures the cocktail has both freshness and depth." So, to make this drink shine, start by choosing the sweetest peaches at the store.
What else should I know about crafting a peach bourbon smash?
The softness, ripeness, and sweetness level of your peaches are going to make all the difference in crafting the perfect bourbon peach smash. Besides simply selecting the best fruits, Deena Sayers remains pretty neutral regarding what variety of peach you should use. "That really comes down to personal preference," she said. "Honestly, I've never met a peach that didn't pair well with bourbon." In other words, you have carte blanche in choosing the best variety of peach. Whether you prefer Carolina Belle or Candor, grab your favorite peach and get smashing.
Speaking of favorites, it's time to address the bourbon-bottle-shaped elephant in the room. You might not want to use the uber-expensive stuff – you'll lose some of the delicate notes of the peach with all those intense flavors going on. Sayers suggests sticking to your favorite. However, if you want to be pointed in a particular direction, stick to bourbons that will stand up to the sweetness of peaches. A high-rye bourbon is a great place to start.
Ultimately, rely on your own preferences –- that peachy cocktail is sure to be promising no matter what bourbon is in it. And if you like it, try some of Sayers other suggested versions of this drink next. "Some of my favorites are pineapple, fresh ginger, and blackberries," she said.