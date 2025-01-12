Why Your Store-Bought Ranch Is Never As Good As A Restaurant's

For some reason, squeezing a bottle of store-bought ranch over your salad doesn't give quite the same satisfaction as digging into a delicious, ranch-ridden restaurant salad. When you try to recreate that same salad, you're left having put in more effort for less flavor. But why? The answer is twofold. Most restaurants make their own in-house ranch, which tastes better than the store-bought stuff for a variety of reasons. But even those restaurants that do use commercially-bottled ranch have tricky ways of doctoring it up so that it tastes much better than the standard bottle.

A big reason for the taste difference is that store-bought dressings are built differently than homemade dressings because they need to be produced with ingredients that are shelf-stable (or can be processed to be shelf-stable). Hidden Valley Ranch, for example, is made with mainly buttermilk, but most homemade ranch dressing recipes include some combination of buttermilk, sour cream, yogurt, and mayonnaise. While mayo is shelf-stable unopened, sour cream and yogurt are not. With that said, store-bought ranch lacks the tang of many homemade ranch recipes.