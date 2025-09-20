Carla Hall Swears By One Creamy Combo For Dreamy Mac And Cheese
The mac and cheese purists among us may like to argue about breadcrumbs or whether it should be cooked in the oven or on the stove, but when it comes to this comfort food classic, Carla Hall likes to keep it quite simple. Her secret to the ultimate creamy mac and cheese is to use a combo of whole milk and heavy cream, which creates a luxuriously thick sauce that clings to every noodle and provides a good balance of flavor. The milk works to lighten the heaviness of the cream, while the cream sort of smooths out the sharpness of the cheese, and together they work like a culinary partnership that still allows the cheese to be the true star that it is.
Hall's approach also makes sense from a practical angle, as this mixture allows the sauce to stay together when reheated (and if you've ever known the tragedy that is dry and clumpy next-day mac and cheese, you already understand how important this is). And while Hall herself is loyal to the milk and heavy cream combo, there are many substitutions you can use for heavy cream if you don't have it on hand.
Why the cheese choice still matters
So while Carla Hall's whole milk and heavy cream combo lays down the perfect foundation for the cheese, the cheese is of course where mac and cheese comes to life. While some swear the easiest mac and cheese starts with Kraft singles, Hall leans into a slightly fancier technique and uses extra sharp cheddar and Parmesan, which melt beautifully together. But for those who prefer a little boldness in their culinary experiments, you could mix in small amounts of mozzarella, pepper jack, or even blue cheese instead to add more depth and complexity, as these are just some underrated cheeses to mix into mac and cheese that instantly give it a gourmet and more unique touch. The key is striking a balance between meltability and taste — going all Parmesan, for example, would just leave the dish grainy rather than smooth and silky, and so the cheddar is key to balance it all out.
The cream-and-milk combo provides the sauce's creaminess and Hall's cheese approach also ensures the dish never tastes one-note, mixing two types of cheese for contrast — sharp and creamy cheddar against nutty and almost fruity Parmesan. Little tricks like these are what make a difference when it comes to nailing the ultimate comfort food, you want to make each bite feel as layered as it is satisfying. And while mac and cheese may be a humble dish associated with childhood, Hall's method turns it into something that somehow balances that nostalgia with a little nuance and sophistication.