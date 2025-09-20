Carla Hall Swears By One Creamy Combo For Dreamy Mac And Cheese

The mac and cheese purists among us may like to argue about breadcrumbs or whether it should be cooked in the oven or on the stove, but when it comes to this comfort food classic, Carla Hall likes to keep it quite simple. Her secret to the ultimate creamy mac and cheese is to use a combo of whole milk and heavy cream, which creates a luxuriously thick sauce that clings to every noodle and provides a good balance of flavor. The milk works to lighten the heaviness of the cream, while the cream sort of smooths out the sharpness of the cheese, and together they work like a culinary partnership that still allows the cheese to be the true star that it is.

Hall's approach also makes sense from a practical angle, as this mixture allows the sauce to stay together when reheated (and if you've ever known the tragedy that is dry and clumpy next-day mac and cheese, you already understand how important this is). And while Hall herself is loyal to the milk and heavy cream combo, there are many substitutions you can use for heavy cream if you don't have it on hand.