The Easiest Mac And Cheese Ever Starts With Kraft Singles (And It's Only 3 Ingredients)

Mac and cheese is one of the most classic comfort foods of all time. Even if you already have a recipe for the ultimate mac and cheese, home cooks are constantly finding new ways to prepare this classic meal. While this dish definitely tastes best when made fresh, we don't always have the time or energy to do so; fortunately, it's pretty easy to make some tasty mac and cheese from scratch with just a handful of ingredients.

If you're looking to whip up quick mac and cheese after a long day, all you need to do is grab a few Kraft Singles as well as some heavy cream and pasta. Chop the cheese slices into small, easy-to-melt pieces and add that to heavy cream on the stove, then stir in your cooked noodles. The result is a deliciously creamy and wonderfully cheesy meal that's ready in minutes.

The best thing about the cooking hack is that you can easily upgrade this mac and cheese with a few additional ingredients. Experiment with your dish and customize it to your taste until you find the perfect recipe.