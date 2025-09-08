The Easiest Mac And Cheese Ever Starts With Kraft Singles (And It's Only 3 Ingredients)
Mac and cheese is one of the most classic comfort foods of all time. Even if you already have a recipe for the ultimate mac and cheese, home cooks are constantly finding new ways to prepare this classic meal. While this dish definitely tastes best when made fresh, we don't always have the time or energy to do so; fortunately, it's pretty easy to make some tasty mac and cheese from scratch with just a handful of ingredients.
If you're looking to whip up quick mac and cheese after a long day, all you need to do is grab a few Kraft Singles as well as some heavy cream and pasta. Chop the cheese slices into small, easy-to-melt pieces and add that to heavy cream on the stove, then stir in your cooked noodles. The result is a deliciously creamy and wonderfully cheesy meal that's ready in minutes.
The best thing about the cooking hack is that you can easily upgrade this mac and cheese with a few additional ingredients. Experiment with your dish and customize it to your taste until you find the perfect recipe.
Mac and cheese variations and upgrades
With this specific hack, one of the easiest ways to switch up the recipe is to use different flavors of Kraft Singles. For a punch of flavor, try using Kraft's caramelized onion or the garlic and herb cheese slices instead of plain American cheese. Alternatively, you can give your mac and cheese some spice by using Kraft's pepper Jack or jalapeño cheese slices.
Another easy way to upgrade your macaroni is by adding protein to make it a fuller meal. Try using crumbled bacon bits, shredded chicken, or tuna. You can also bulk up the meal by adding vegetables, like broccoli, cherry tomatoes, or chopped bell peppers.
Don't hesitate to use seasonings to add flavor to your mac and cheese, either. Some of the most popular choices include garlic or onion powder and even paprika, but you can get creative; for example, try using a packet of taco seasoning to give your mac and cheese a unique twist. If you want some heat, then consider adding cayenne pepper or a dash of hot sauce. Mix and match any of these variations and upgrades to make your mac and cheese truly your own.