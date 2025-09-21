What Makes The Egg At The Center Of The Hamptons Viral Breakfast Sandwich So Special

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something about eggs and sandwiches that just go together, which is why we are surrounded by so many delicious iterations of the classic combination. Every once in a while, an egg sandwich comes along that takes these simple ingredients and turns them into something legendary. The Egg McMuffin is one (and perhaps the first) example of a simple egg sandwich that became a global sensation. Another is the egg salad sandwich from Japan's konbini convenience stores that oozes creamy egg filling from between cloud-like soft bread. Now, another contender seems to have emerged from the Hamptons in New York.

The Sagaponack General Store, located in the Hamptons village of the same name, serves an egg breakfast sandwich that has all the makings of a timeless classic and is going viral for good reason. While some of the greatest breakfast sandwiches around the U.S. use eggs, for an egg sandwich to reach the rarefied level of the greats, it needs to not just be outrageously delicious but also incredibly simple, and the one from Sagaponack achieves both with aplomb.

At the sandwich's center lies a slab of incredibly fluffy egg soufflé topped with sharp cheddar, with the flaky biscuit it comes inside adding the perfect textural contrast. There is an optional slice of thick-cut ham that can be added, but just the egg-cheese-biscuit combination balances flavors and textures perfectly, and no additional elements are necessary. The egg soufflé, a literal centerpiece, is what gives the sandwich its decadent bite. Airy, creamy, and lightly flavored, soufflé-style eggs make for a simple and versatile sandwich filling that can be prepared in advance and easily reheated. In fact, recreating the Sagaponack General Store breakfast sandwich is surprisingly simple.