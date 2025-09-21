What Makes The Egg At The Center Of The Hamptons Viral Breakfast Sandwich So Special
There's something about eggs and sandwiches that just go together, which is why we are surrounded by so many delicious iterations of the classic combination. Every once in a while, an egg sandwich comes along that takes these simple ingredients and turns them into something legendary. The Egg McMuffin is one (and perhaps the first) example of a simple egg sandwich that became a global sensation. Another is the egg salad sandwich from Japan's konbini convenience stores that oozes creamy egg filling from between cloud-like soft bread. Now, another contender seems to have emerged from the Hamptons in New York.
The Sagaponack General Store, located in the Hamptons village of the same name, serves an egg breakfast sandwich that has all the makings of a timeless classic and is going viral for good reason. While some of the greatest breakfast sandwiches around the U.S. use eggs, for an egg sandwich to reach the rarefied level of the greats, it needs to not just be outrageously delicious but also incredibly simple, and the one from Sagaponack achieves both with aplomb.
At the sandwich's center lies a slab of incredibly fluffy egg soufflé topped with sharp cheddar, with the flaky biscuit it comes inside adding the perfect textural contrast. There is an optional slice of thick-cut ham that can be added, but just the egg-cheese-biscuit combination balances flavors and textures perfectly, and no additional elements are necessary. The egg soufflé, a literal centerpiece, is what gives the sandwich its decadent bite. Airy, creamy, and lightly flavored, soufflé-style eggs make for a simple and versatile sandwich filling that can be prepared in advance and easily reheated. In fact, recreating the Sagaponack General Store breakfast sandwich is surprisingly simple.
Making the Sagaponack General Store-inspired soufflé egg breakfast sandwich
With such few components in the sandwich, each layer becomes crucial. The biscuits need to have a fluffy yet flaky texture to contrast the smoothness of the eggs and cheese. Feel free to use a tried and tested recipe, but make sure you use buttermilk when making biscuits, as well as a touch of honey, to add more flavor. The ones at Saganopack General Store are also topped with flaky salt for good measure.
The egg soufflé filling can be made in a steamer or combi oven, but also just as easily in a regular oven using a water bath to help retain the eggs' moist texture. Simply place the dish with the raw egg mixture within a larger, shallow baking dish with about an inch or two of water and bake in the oven for about 30 minutes. The slab of egg soufflé can be made in advance and refrigerated until you're ready to assemble the sandwich. A strong-flavored cheese helps contrast the lightness of the egg soufflé and buttermilk biscuit. Sagaponack General Store uses Cabot sharp cheddar, which balances the flavors perfectly. However, this can be substituted depending on how prominent you want the cheese flavor to be.
When assembling the sandwich, top a slab of the egg soufflé with grated cheese and broil until the cheese has melted. Toast two halves of the biscuit at the same time, and simply put the sandwich together. If you're feeling like adding a few more layers, consider spreading some butter, mayo, Dijon mustard (or all three) on the toasted biscuits, and perhaps a slice of ham, similar to the one offered at Sagaponack General Store.
Egg soufflé is delicious and versatile with or without a sandwich
If you haven't joined the egg soufflé fan club yet, it might be time to. The slightly longer cooking time and the fact that it requires an oven stop some from making it, but it's mostly the fear of a collapsed soufflé that keeps people away. Fortunately, egg soufflé is less fickle than most other versions of the dish, and the eggs only need to be whisked in order for it to rise — you can also add a dash of milk for additional creaminess. Alternatively, separate the whites and the yolks and whisk the former till you get stiff peaks before mixing in the yolk. You can also pour the mixture into a skillet and make a stovetop soufflé omelette. As is the case with scrambled eggs, this egg soufflé also turns out best when cooked low and slow. To know when the soufflé is done, simply pierce with a toothpick and check that it comes out clean.
Egg soufflé is delicious when eaten on its own or as a side. Depending on how you plan on serving it, consider pairing it with roasted vegetables or a punchy gravy. It also goes well with a few dashes of hot sauce. Another option is to add pieces of protein or pre-cooked vegetables and mushrooms to the egg mixture before baking, giving you a soufflé that's good enough to be a complete meal. Just be careful that any accompaniments you add to the egg mixture are chopped into small pieces so they don't hinder the soufflé's rising.