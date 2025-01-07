The Underrated Protein That Belongs On Your Sandwich

Eggs belong on sandwiches. No one can old dispute that, except for, say, those who are allergic (fair), or those who simply don't care for the poultry product. From fried egg breakfasts on an everything bagel or English muffin, to egg salad sandwiches and even a whipped dollop of mayonnaise to round out a BLT, eggs are a staple in the art of sandwich making. One might think that this means that egg sandwiches are old hat, but this is simply not true.

After all, eggs are endlessly versatile. So next time you're looking for a new direction for your afternoon sandwich, you might want to consider going a little hard boiled. Hard boiled eggs may not be an obvious choice as a sandwich filling — outside of an egg salad, that is. But it might be time for hard boiled eggs to shine all on their own, as a delicious, protein packed addition to most any sandwich. So how do you go about adding hard boiled eggs to your next sandwich?