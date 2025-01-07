The Underrated Protein That Belongs On Your Sandwich
Eggs belong on sandwiches. No one can old dispute that, except for, say, those who are allergic (fair), or those who simply don't care for the poultry product. From fried egg breakfasts on an everything bagel or English muffin, to egg salad sandwiches and even a whipped dollop of mayonnaise to round out a BLT, eggs are a staple in the art of sandwich making. One might think that this means that egg sandwiches are old hat, but this is simply not true.
After all, eggs are endlessly versatile. So next time you're looking for a new direction for your afternoon sandwich, you might want to consider going a little hard boiled. Hard boiled eggs may not be an obvious choice as a sandwich filling — outside of an egg salad, that is. But it might be time for hard boiled eggs to shine all on their own, as a delicious, protein packed addition to most any sandwich. So how do you go about adding hard boiled eggs to your next sandwich?
A good egg (sandwich)
For one, you should start by properly boiling the eggs. Julia Child had quite a few pointers in that regard, and you'll want to make sure that your eggs are properly cooked through. If you prefer jammy yolks, you can cook your eggs for a shorter stint; if you prefer more fully cooked yolks, they'll require more time. Just make sure not to over-boil them, as this can cause them to take on an unpleasant, sulphuric taste.
Once cooked, you can simply slice, salt, and pepper your eggs before (or after) placing on a buttered baguette. To this you can add any number of toppings, including smashed avocado and pickled red onion. And this is just the start. You could also use eggs as a topper to a BLT, adding richness and flavor to a relatively light sandwich. You can also treat hard boiled eggs as a tea sandwich filling, placing it between smears of cream cheese. To this you can add a sprinkle of everything but the bagel seasoning, or simply serve it atop an everything bagel. Really, the possibilities are only bound by your imagination (and fondness for eggs).