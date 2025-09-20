Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Stand This Iconic McDonald's Favorite

There was always a refreshing frankness to how the late Anthony Bourdain spoke about food. Instead of the hoity-toity views you might expect from chefs of his caliber, he would keep it real whenever it came to his beliefs and opinions about what we eat. Bourdain loved the taste of cardboard in his coffee and was vocal about his love for Popeyes fried chicken. At the same time, however, being as outspoken as he was always risked some controversy, and he had some pretty savage food takes that many of us would disagree with. One of the most polarizing opinions Bourdain had was his stance that McDonald's Chicken McNuggets were one of the most disgusting things he'd ever eaten.

He discussed them in a 2008 interview with the A.V. Club. He compared McNuggets to one of the most heinous things he's ever eaten, a warthog anus: "Given the choice between reliving the warthog experience and eating a McNugget, I'm surely eating the McNugget," he told the A.V. Club. "But at least I knew what the warthog was. Whereas with the McNugget, I think that's still an open question. Scientists are still wondering." Bourdain couldn't stand these perfectly golden, crispy-yet-juicy, sodium-packed chunks of happiness, which is more than likely to raise a few eyebrows among the McNugget-loving set. His opinion on McNuggets is a testament to the fact that no single food can please everyone, even if it was apparently so good that its invention likely saved McDonald's in the 1980s.