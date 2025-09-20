This Is Why The Latte Art At Your Local Coffee Shop Doesn't Matter All That Much

A good latte can make your whole day, and when there is a beautiful design carefully laid out in the foam, it seems to taste a little better. Some places (like a certain gas station that strives for quality and convenience) are known for their beautiful coffee artistry, while others simply focus on quality coffee. But does that eye-catching latte art really matter? It turns out, according to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, it doesn't. The ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert talked to Chowhound and shared some exclusive, valuable insight on why that latte art doesn't actually impact your cup of joe and why it doesn't really matter all that much when it comes to your coffee.

"Latte art and the various forms of brewing coffee are different skills," explained Woodburn-Simmonds, who is a former barista and claims to have never been good at latte art. In other words, a barista likely focuses on brewing and pouring incredible coffee, or they focus on the aesthetics and honing their skills as an artist, but the two are not mutually exclusive. "I've known people who are amazing at latte art and couldn't do a good pour over to save their life," he said. In fact, a barista might be good at both but choose instead to focus on one skill over the other so they can provide all their customers with a cup of coffee that tastes great without a wait during the morning rush. As Woodburn-Simmonds says, "Never judge a latte by its art."