The Gas Station Chain With The Absolute Best Coffee (And Free Mini Marshmallows)

Whether you're taking an epic summer road trip or just trying to get from point A to point B, chances are, if you're driving more than a couple of hours, you'll need to break up the journey with a quick rest stop. And while some gas stations' claim to fame is their stacked sandwiches, satisfying pizzas, or even fried burritos, a jolt of caffeine is often what you really need. Thankfully, Chowhound ranked 11 gas station coffee offerings from worst to best to help you satisfy your craving on the go in the best way possible. Topping the list was Circle K, a gas station that got its start in Texas all the way back in the 1950s. Today, the wide-ranging chain has thousands of stores both across the United States and globally.

Circle K prides itself on serving better-than-average coffee; plus, their American coffee is 100% sustainably sourced and Rainforest Alliance Certified in both Canada and Europe. But beyond this, Circle K has an impressive array of flavors and add-ons. Not to mention, their touchscreen machines make it easy to select your beverage of choice, whether it's a plain cup o' joe, a cappuccino, or an iced coffee (you can easily make your gas station iced coffee taste café-worthy as a result). As our reviewer pointed out, Circle K's coffee had a pleasant flavor and was the ideal temperature: not too hot or too cold. And yes, in addition to a slew of syrups and creamers, you can add mini marshmallows.