The Gas Station Chain With The Absolute Best Coffee (And Free Mini Marshmallows)
Whether you're taking an epic summer road trip or just trying to get from point A to point B, chances are, if you're driving more than a couple of hours, you'll need to break up the journey with a quick rest stop. And while some gas stations' claim to fame is their stacked sandwiches, satisfying pizzas, or even fried burritos, a jolt of caffeine is often what you really need. Thankfully, Chowhound ranked 11 gas station coffee offerings from worst to best to help you satisfy your craving on the go in the best way possible. Topping the list was Circle K, a gas station that got its start in Texas all the way back in the 1950s. Today, the wide-ranging chain has thousands of stores both across the United States and globally.
Circle K prides itself on serving better-than-average coffee; plus, their American coffee is 100% sustainably sourced and Rainforest Alliance Certified in both Canada and Europe. But beyond this, Circle K has an impressive array of flavors and add-ons. Not to mention, their touchscreen machines make it easy to select your beverage of choice, whether it's a plain cup o' joe, a cappuccino, or an iced coffee (you can easily make your gas station iced coffee taste café-worthy as a result). As our reviewer pointed out, Circle K's coffee had a pleasant flavor and was the ideal temperature: not too hot or too cold. And yes, in addition to a slew of syrups and creamers, you can add mini marshmallows.
Drinking coffee at Circle K (especially on a budget)
While there's a lot to love about Circle K's customizable coffee dispenser, all that technology has its downsides too. A quick look through the comments on Circle K's coffee-related Facebook posts reveals several customers left dissatisfied by broken or dirty machines. And, as with anything subjective, opinions on the actual quality of the coffee itself are mixed. Although, as Chowhound noted in our review, gas station coffee will never compare to your favorite local spot. Of course, on the other hand, the price for a cup of Circle K coffee isn't as steep either.
Back in the good ol' days (i.e. pre-April 2024), Circle K had a Sip 'n' Save program that allowed frequent customers to purchase a drink a day (coffee or otherwise) for about $10 a month. Although that program has sadly been discontinued since, you can now download the Circle K app to sign up for their rewards program, featuring fuel discounts and other offers. Still, even without the app, a cup of Circle K drip coffee should typically set you back less than $3.00.
In addition to their robust coffee experience, Circle K is well known for its Polar Pop soda fountains — a long lineup of options, plus specially branded cups designed to keep fountain drinks cooler for longer. Both Polar Pop and coffee are available as part of Circle K's $4 Meal Deal, which includes a breakfast sandwich, hash brown patty, and a drink. So, there are a lot of ways to stretch your dollars at Circle K.