Does Honey Need To Be Refrigerated Once Opened?
Honey is perfectly spreadable at room temperature; and when you get a particularly delicious jar, you may wonder if you should pop it in the fridge to preserve its freshness for as long as possible. Thankfully, honey doesn't need to be refrigerated after it has been opened. In fact, refrigerating honey can actually change its texture, leading to crystallization. This harmless process isn't a food safety issue, and all honey will crystallize eventually — chilling it just makes the crystallization process happen more quickly. Instead, leave honey in your pantry. It's perfectly safe!
Need more proof that honey can stand the test of time outside of the fridge? History has proven that the stuff holds up for years and never expires. The world's oldest honey is over 5,000 years old and was packed away in a burial site in Georgia. 2,500 year old honey was found in Italy, not too far from Pompeii, and honey that was buried with King Tutankhamun was estimated to be 3,000 years old. It's safe to say that if honey can hold up in ancient tombs for millennia, it'll be just fine hanging out in your pantry for a year or two.
How your honey may change in the pantry over time
Honey is unbelievably shelf-stable, largely due to its antibacterial properties. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends tossing honey that's been in the cabinet for more than two years, you don't necessarily have to get rid of it. After a year or so, you might notice that the quality of your honey changes; it may begin to look cloudy, or you might notice some crunchy crystallization. While you can certainly buy a new jar if you prefer the look or texture of fresh honey, cloudiness and sugar crystals don't make old honey unsafe to eat.
There are some circumstances that can cause honey to become unsafe, so it's important to look out for signs of spoilage. These generally happen when other foods get into the honey; for example, if you used the same spoon to scoop yogurt out of a container for your morning parfait, you might be in trouble. If you notice that your honey doesn't smell quite right, or its consistency has changed beyond crystallization, it's best to buy a new jar. If you add other ingredients to your honey (if you're making hot honey, for example), be sure to keep an eye out for spoilage.