Does Honey Need To Be Refrigerated Once Opened?

Honey is perfectly spreadable at room temperature; and when you get a particularly delicious jar, you may wonder if you should pop it in the fridge to preserve its freshness for as long as possible. Thankfully, honey doesn't need to be refrigerated after it has been opened. In fact, refrigerating honey can actually change its texture, leading to crystallization. This harmless process isn't a food safety issue, and all honey will crystallize eventually — chilling it just makes the crystallization process happen more quickly. Instead, leave honey in your pantry. It's perfectly safe!

Need more proof that honey can stand the test of time outside of the fridge? History has proven that the stuff holds up for years and never expires. The world's oldest honey is over 5,000 years old and was packed away in a burial site in Georgia. 2,500 year old honey was found in Italy, not too far from Pompeii, and honey that was buried with King Tutankhamun was estimated to be 3,000 years old. It's safe to say that if honey can hold up in ancient tombs for millennia, it'll be just fine hanging out in your pantry for a year or two.