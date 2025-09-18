The Company That Owns Applebee's Also Owns Another Iconic Chain
For anyone wanting to feel "fancy like Applebee's," the casual dining chain has many ways to indulge. Applebee's has an array of appetizers to choose from and an amazing happy hour with half-price appetizers and drink specials to take advantage of. Among the many other restaurant secrets to know about Applebee's, newcomers and long-term fans alike might be surprised to learn that the chain is a sibling to another well-known restaurant chain — IHOP. The pancake-focused chain is owned by parent company Dine Brands Global Inc., and Applebee's joined the Dine roster in 2008.
Dine has gone through several name changes throughout the decades. It started off as IHOP, or, more specifically, IHOP Corp., back when IHOP was its primary focus. When it acquired Applebee's, IHOP Corp. rebranded to Dine Equity Inc. to reflect the new chapter and embrace its multi-brand persona. It later became Dine Brands Global Inc. in 2018, reflecting a shift in the company's perspective, which emphasized greater accountability, growth, and returns for its investors. The acquisition allowed Dine to become one of the largest casual restaurant groups in the United States. It has also helped the Applebee's brand make something of a comeback.
How Dine Brands helped reinvigorate Applebee's business
The transition to Dine Brands Global Inc. came with a broader vision for the company. Among Dine's endeavors to expand its reach was the goal of adding more brands to its family. This led to the acquisition of the Texas-based restaurant chain, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, in 2022. The move allowed Dine to expand into the fast-casual dining industry as well as Mexican food, and enabled it to essentially have a brand approach to each meal of the day. This makes sense as IHOP finds much of its strength in the breakfast food category, Fuzzy's in the lunch crowd (where 40% of its business stems from), and Applebee's leads in the dinner hours.
Despite initially struggling in the 2010s, Applebee's is finding new, unique ways to make a comeback under Dine's leadership. In early 2025, Dine debuted its first dual-branded IHOP and Applebee's location, with a menu that offers not only favorite items from both brands, but also dishes exclusive to the dual locations, like the Loaded Buffalo Chicken Omelette. Additionally, Applebee's expanded upon its two-for-$25 meal deals, and dipped into social media content to attract TikTokers and the Insta crowd. The latter has reportedly helped to boost Applebee's sales with a 4.9% growth in the second quarter of 2025. This is in addition to Applebee's burgers standing toe to toe with peers like Chili's, and competing with them in terms of the cheapest drink prices. Time will tell if the upward trend under Dine Brands will continue; as it sits, it seems like Applebee's fans are once again "eatin' good in the neighborhood."