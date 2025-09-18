The Company That Owns Applebee's Also Owns Another Iconic Chain

The transition to Dine Brands Global Inc. came with a broader vision for the company. Among Dine's endeavors to expand its reach was the goal of adding more brands to its family. This led to the acquisition of the Texas-based restaurant chain, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, in 2022. The move allowed Dine to expand into the fast-casual dining industry as well as Mexican food, and enabled it to essentially have a brand approach to each meal of the day. This makes sense as IHOP finds much of its strength in the breakfast food category, Fuzzy's in the lunch crowd (where 40% of its business stems from), and Applebee's leads in the dinner hours.

Despite initially struggling in the 2010s, Applebee's is finding new, unique ways to make a comeback under Dine's leadership. In early 2025, Dine debuted its first dual-branded IHOP and Applebee's location, with a menu that offers not only favorite items from both brands, but also dishes exclusive to the dual locations, like the Loaded Buffalo Chicken Omelette. Additionally, Applebee's expanded upon its two-for-$25 meal deals, and dipped into social media content to attract TikTokers and the Insta crowd. The latter has reportedly helped to boost Applebee's sales with a 4.9% growth in the second quarter of 2025. This is in addition to Applebee's burgers standing toe to toe with peers like Chili's, and competing with them in terms of the cheapest drink prices. Time will tell if the upward trend under Dine Brands will continue; as it sits, it seems like Applebee's fans are once again "eatin' good in the neighborhood."