The 1940s Ice Cream Chain With Over 100 Rotating Flavors
Handel's, an Ohio-based ice cream company, boasts more than 150 locations and over 100 rotating flavors. Sadly, the chain is only found in 15 states, so there's a decent chance you haven't had the pleasure of dipping your spoon into a scoop of one of Handel's many toothsome flavors. If that's the case, check out its list of locations and add a Handel's stop into your travel itinerary.
One practice that makes Handel's stand out above its competitors is the company's dedication to continuing founder Alice Handel's tradition of making each batch of ice cream from scratch. In fact, the very first flavor she made to sell was classic strawberry, using the fruit from her own garden. As she continued to develop recipes, many of the ingredients were homegrown. Because the chain still uses Handel's original method, each store carries 48 out of the 100 flavors at a time. These include vegan flavors, sorbets, and ices, so there's truly something for everyone.
A rainbow of flavors
Some people are diehard fans of vanilla when it comes to ice cream. But if you visit Handel's, we really encourage you to branch out, since they have some flavors you've probably never even heard of. Let's say you wanted to "eat the rainbow" (although not in the healthy, plant-based way). You could start with a scoop of Handel's deep red pomegranate sorbet. Move on to "tiger stripes" (orange and chocolate); and follow that up with banana, key lime pie, blue moon ice, and grape or taro. And yes, that's probably too much ice cream for a single visit. But you can always try a four-scoop sampler or take home a pint for later. A few of the more intriguing flavors include Knot Your Average Dough (cookie dough with a pretzel ripple) and Spouse Like a House (malted vanilla with peanut butter and chocolate-covered pretzels).
Whichever flavor (or flavors) you choose, try it in a bowl or on a cone (chocolate-dipped if you're feeling fancy), as a sundae, or in a shake. The store also offers Hurricanes, which is your flavor of choice blended with candy bars or other toppings, similar to Dairy Queen's iconic Blizzard. Lastly, Handel Pops are one of three signature flavors (vanilla, chocolate, or mint chocolate chip), robed in chocolate and served on a popsicle stick.