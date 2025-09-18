The 1940s Ice Cream Chain With Over 100 Rotating Flavors

Handel's, an Ohio-based ice cream company, boasts more than 150 locations and over 100 rotating flavors. Sadly, the chain is only found in 15 states, so there's a decent chance you haven't had the pleasure of dipping your spoon into a scoop of one of Handel's many toothsome flavors. If that's the case, check out its list of locations and add a Handel's stop into your travel itinerary.

One practice that makes Handel's stand out above its competitors is the company's dedication to continuing founder Alice Handel's tradition of making each batch of ice cream from scratch. In fact, the very first flavor she made to sell was classic strawberry, using the fruit from her own garden. As she continued to develop recipes, many of the ingredients were homegrown. Because the chain still uses Handel's original method, each store carries 48 out of the 100 flavors at a time. These include vegan flavors, sorbets, and ices, so there's truly something for everyone.