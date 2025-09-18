You Won't Find A Kirkland Version Of This Type Of Drink

There is such an abundance of proprietary Kirkland items at your local Costco location that it might seem like you can fill your cart with the signature label alone. There are Kirkland ribs to make you look like a grill master with minimal effort, all manner of Kirkland alcohol options to pair it with, and plenty of other snacks, convenience foods, and pantry items to fill your kitchen. But some households notice a glaring omission in the beverage department.

Although Costco sells plenty of competitive Kirkland products, soda is not one of them. Everyone's favorite warehouse did once sell the stuff under the name Simply Soda in the days before Kirkland became Costco's private label behemoth. But that humble Simply Soda has long been flattened by time. The closest Costco comes to real deal pop today is its almost soda-adjacent sparkling water flavors rather than anything that approximates the cola or lemon-lime cans that plenty of shoppers clearly covet.