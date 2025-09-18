You Won't Find A Kirkland Version Of This Type Of Drink
There is such an abundance of proprietary Kirkland items at your local Costco location that it might seem like you can fill your cart with the signature label alone. There are Kirkland ribs to make you look like a grill master with minimal effort, all manner of Kirkland alcohol options to pair it with, and plenty of other snacks, convenience foods, and pantry items to fill your kitchen. But some households notice a glaring omission in the beverage department.
Although Costco sells plenty of competitive Kirkland products, soda is not one of them. Everyone's favorite warehouse did once sell the stuff under the name Simply Soda in the days before Kirkland became Costco's private label behemoth. But that humble Simply Soda has long been flattened by time. The closest Costco comes to real deal pop today is its almost soda-adjacent sparkling water flavors rather than anything that approximates the cola or lemon-lime cans that plenty of shoppers clearly covet.
The internet's thirst for Kirkland soda (and what to sip instead)
For almost every food and drink item that's existed at some point, there's somebody, somewhere, who can recall it. Costco-brand soda, or more precisely Kirkland-brand, is a not infrequent topic online. Some posters recall one flavor's convincing enough Coca-Cola-like components and another's believable Dr Pepper masquerade. Some folks' sense memories stretch even further back, perhaps not enumerating Simply Soda's precise tasting notes but declaring it an erstwhile favorite nonetheless.
Other users seem to make a sport of finding bubbly doppelgängers and testing store brands against the industry's major players. Many find the latter to be beyond compare. To that end, Costco presently carries both Coke and Pepsi products, plus prebiotic options such as Poppi and Olipop, so there is still plenty to choose from in-store. The occasional Kirkland cola artifact has also been known to appear on the secondary market for those who crave just one more taste, or need a new thing to feel nostalgic about.