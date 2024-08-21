The Failed In-House Brands Costco Tried Before Kirkland

What Costco has managed to achieve is truly incredible, and we're not just talking about keeping the price of its food court hot dogs at $1.50 over all these years. The warehouse superstore has built itself into one of the largest retailers in the world, with a huge portion of their success coming on the back of a single brand: its own. Costco's in-house label, Kirkland Signature, accounts for roughly a quarter of the warehouse giant's revenue, per CNN. Today, the Kirkland label outsells some of the biggest brands in food, including Coca-Cola and Kellogg's. But it wasn't always this way.

Strange as it may be to imagine now, Kirkland wasn't always a part of the Costco shopping experience. For the first decade that Costco was in business, it sold its in-house products under multiple different brand names. There was Clout detergent, Nutra Nuggets dog food, and Simply Soda, the latter of which came in multiple varieties, including a Coca-Cola knockoff in a strikingly similar white-on-red can as the name brand. By the early 1990's, Costco was operating 30 different in-house brands, but then it made a radical change to their business model that would turn out to be one of the smartest moves in the company's history.