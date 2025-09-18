Martha Stewart's Tip For Using Day-Old Salmon Won't Feel Like Leftovers

Whether you prefer to buy individual fillets or cut a whole salmon yourself, it can be tough to figure out how to repurpose leftover fish, especially if you don't want to heat it up. Thankfully, Martha Stewart has a tip that makes it easy to make the most of your leftover salmon — no one will be the wiser that they're actually eating leftovers. Creating a salmon salad is the perfect way to use up the rest of the fish you had for dinner last night, while also using up any veggies you have hanging around your fridge.

To create a Stewart-style salmon salad, you don't need to do anything too fancy. Place your leftover fish in the middle of a plate and flake it a bit with a fork. Surround it with whatever vegetables or other seafood you have on hand. Arrange it neatly around the fish, making the salmon the star of the show. Since this meal is delicious when served cold, this is an almost-zero-prep meal that helps you stretch your leftovers. If you want to heat it before serving, don't pop it in the microwave — try re-roasting salmon in the oven instead. Drizzle your salad with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a little lemon juice for an instantly flavorful lunch.