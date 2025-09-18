The Almost-Gone Chicken Chain That Dominated The '80s

Although most people think of burgers and fries when they think of fast food, chicken is definitely a dominating force to be reckoned with in the fast food industry. There are a plethora of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders out there (which we've ranked), not to mention dishes that utilize chicken, such as fast food chicken sandwiches (which we've also ranked), all over the menus of many fast food chains. With how common chicken is in fast food, it's hard to imagine a fast food chicken chain struggling. Unfortunately, struggling is exactly what happened to Pioneer Chicken, a restaurant chain from the '80s that nearly everyone has forgotten.

In its heyday, the chain was a beloved fried chicken takeout restaurant with a West Coast empire of 270 locations, as well as something of a figure in pop culture thanks to appearances in television shows and music videos. The chain showed no signs of stopping for years, but everything came to a halt when the chain's parent company filed for bankruptcy in 1988. Today, you can only find two locations left, in the chain's hometown of Los Angeles.

Pioneer Chicken is still hanging on, even if only by a thread. There are quite a few customers that still feel major nostalgia for the '80s chain, taking to social media to express their enjoyment of the chain's chicken. They haven't given up on the chain just yet, and Pioneer Chicken hasn't thrown in the towel either. The family behind one of the last two remaining locations is hoping to revive the once-beloved chicken chain, so who knows; maybe Pioneer Chicken will rise again.