The Iconic Hollywood Hot Dog Restaurant With A Star-Studded History
You might not associate hot dogs with glitz and glamor, but that'll change once you've heard about Pink's, the iconic Los Angeles establishment that's been serving franks to the stars for decades. The American eatery started in 1939 as nothing more than a pushcart owned by married couple Paul and Betty Pink. With the help of a loan, the Pinks were able to purchase a plot of land and erect the small building that still stands on the corner of La Brea and Melrose Avenue today. Thanks to the hot dog stand's proximity to several film studios, Hollywood A-listers became regular clientele.
A glance at the photo section of Pink's website shows that celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Bryan Cranston, and Gwen Stefani have all stopped by to enjoy a hot dog. The restaurant also has a wall of fame with over 200 signed photos of stars who have patronized Pink's. The wall started as a place for up-and-coming actors to hang their headshots in the hopes of catching the eye of producers and casting agents on their lunch breaks, but as Pink's star has risen, so has the level of fame of those gracing the photo wall.
What to expect from a trip to Pink's hot dog stand
When you see the striped awnings and the pink and white facade of Pink's, you may notice a line of customers waiting to order. In addition to being a hot spot for celebrities, Pink's is also a popular tourist attraction that sells between 1,500 and 2,000 hot dogs a day. While you wait, you can figure out what you want to order from the surprisingly extensive menu, which includes a bacon chili cheese dog, a turkey dog, a "hamdoger" (which is part hamburger and part hot dog), and a hot dog named after Drew Barrymore, who grew up not far from the establishment. There's ample seating on the patio, so you can enjoy your burger or dog of choice and keep an eye out for stars.
While you're at the iconic hot dog stand, you might catch a glimpse of the owners — siblings Richard and Beverly Pink, whose parents founded the business, and Richard's wife, Gloria Pink. The Pink clan likes to refer to their family business as "the little hot dog stand that could" because of its humble beginnings and unlikely success. While business has boomed, some things haven't changed; The hot dogs are the same as the ones Paul and Betty Pink used back in 1939. From its rich history to its famous clientele to the award-winning hot dogs, there are plenty of reasons to stop at Pink's.