The Iconic Hollywood Hot Dog Restaurant With A Star-Studded History

You might not associate hot dogs with glitz and glamor, but that'll change once you've heard about Pink's, the iconic Los Angeles establishment that's been serving franks to the stars for decades. The American eatery started in 1939 as nothing more than a pushcart owned by married couple Paul and Betty Pink. With the help of a loan, the Pinks were able to purchase a plot of land and erect the small building that still stands on the corner of La Brea and Melrose Avenue today. Thanks to the hot dog stand's proximity to several film studios, Hollywood A-listers became regular clientele.

A glance at the photo section of Pink's website shows that celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Bryan Cranston, and Gwen Stefani have all stopped by to enjoy a hot dog. The restaurant also has a wall of fame with over 200 signed photos of stars who have patronized Pink's. The wall started as a place for up-and-coming actors to hang their headshots in the hopes of catching the eye of producers and casting agents on their lunch breaks, but as Pink's star has risen, so has the level of fame of those gracing the photo wall.