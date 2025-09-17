The One Thing You Never Want To Do When Grilling Lionfish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When choosing among the the best types of white fish to grill, lionfish probably isn't the first species you think of. Maybe it's not available where you live, or perhaps the venom in its spine has deterred you from cooking it. However, it's a very mild, flaky, and tender fish that is completely safe and tasty if prepared properly. In fact, it's so fragile that one thing you never want to do when grilling lionfish is handle it roughly, or it could fall apart. Thankfully, Chowhound gained some exclusive tips from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson on how to carefully grill lionfish at home.

The James Beard award-winning chef and "Top Chef Masters" champion affirms that, "despite its name, lionfish is a delicate white fish, so it's not like tossing a steak or even a thick piece of salmon on the grill. It needs a little finesse." Samuelsson, who designed his dream kitchen featuring Monogram's luxury appliances, says the first thing you need to do when grilling lionfish is to properly clean and oil your grill. This helps stop the fish from sticking to the grill grates. Secondly, he says to "preheat the grill so it's nice and hot; medium-high is the sweet spot. You want that sizzle when it hits the grates, but not so much heat that it dries out." Preheating the grill helps create a nice crust on the fillets, prevents them from sticking, and shortens the cooking time to ensure your fish is fork tender.