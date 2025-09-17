The One Thing You Never Want To Do When Grilling Lionfish
When choosing among the the best types of white fish to grill, lionfish probably isn't the first species you think of. Maybe it's not available where you live, or perhaps the venom in its spine has deterred you from cooking it. However, it's a very mild, flaky, and tender fish that is completely safe and tasty if prepared properly. In fact, it's so fragile that one thing you never want to do when grilling lionfish is handle it roughly, or it could fall apart. Thankfully, Chowhound gained some exclusive tips from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson on how to carefully grill lionfish at home.
The James Beard award-winning chef and "Top Chef Masters" champion affirms that, "despite its name, lionfish is a delicate white fish, so it's not like tossing a steak or even a thick piece of salmon on the grill. It needs a little finesse." Samuelsson, who designed his dream kitchen featuring Monogram's luxury appliances, says the first thing you need to do when grilling lionfish is to properly clean and oil your grill. This helps stop the fish from sticking to the grill grates. Secondly, he says to "preheat the grill so it's nice and hot; medium-high is the sweet spot. You want that sizzle when it hits the grates, but not so much heat that it dries out." Preheating the grill helps create a nice crust on the fillets, prevents them from sticking, and shortens the cooking time to ensure your fish is fork tender.
More pro tips for perfectly grilled lionfish
If you're still worried about your lionfish falling into the grill, there's another pro tip you should follow: "Because lionfish tends to be thin, I recommend grilling them skin-on to help hold the flesh together," Marcus Samuelsson advises. If you prefer skinless fillets, he suggests using a fish grilling basket, such as the Char-Broil non-stick grill basket, or grill pan, such as the Lodge cast iron square grill pan, to facilitate flipping. Besides handling it gently, Samuelsson says not to walk away from the grill. "Lionfish cooks fast, just two to three minutes per side, depending on the thickness. You're looking for grill marks, light flakiness, and just a little give when you press it," the "Chopped" judge says. In general, the flesh of the fish transforms from translucent to opaque when cooked thoroughly and should flake apart easily.
Lionfish is commonly eaten in the Caribbean, where it is an invasive species. It's often blackened with Creole spices and served on tacos. For a deliciously fresh lionfish preparation, Samuelsson says to "keep your marinade or seasoning light; something citrusy, maybe a little chili or fresh herb. I love using flavors that nod to the Caribbean or West Africa: Lime, ginger, maybe a touch of coriander. But again, let the fish shine." For a sauce, he recommends something bright that balances the sweetness of the fish, such as a citrus vinaigrette, herb oil, or roasted pepper relish.