What Are Fish Grilling Baskets And When Should You Use One?

If your fish routinely breaks apart, falls through the grates, or generally sticks to the grill like glue when you're cooking on the barbie (and you've avoided all other fish-cooking mistakes), we have three words for you: fish grill baskets. Here's how they work: Imagine a suitcase made of stainless steel metal grates. Just like the suitcase, a fish grill basket has hinges on one side, allowing the case to open and close, as well as a handle on the opposite side for easy carrying. When you're ready to cook your fish, just open up the basket and lay the fish inside. Suitcase comparison aside, this does beat the alternative when the time comes to clean the grill.

Additionally, there are a variety of grill basket designs on the market. Some of them hold a single fish while others are made for multi-fish use, so to speak. Some even deviate from the suitcase design and feature an open top, giving you ready access to the food you're grilling — a nice feature if you want to check doneness without having to open up a basket.

Whichever kind you choose, grill baskets are such a deceptively simple contraption in terms of design that they're easy to dismiss, but in reality, they're oh-so-effective at keeping your grilled fish neat and tidy. Once you use one of these handy-dandy fish flippers, it'll likely become a necessity every time you sizzle up some seafood on the grill.

