Stop Fish From Sticking To The Grill For Good With One Ingredient

If you like seafood, then it's hard to beat a perfectly cooked fish fillet right off the grill. You can eat it on its own, or use it as the base of a fish sandwich or fish taco bowls. But unlike other types of animal protein, fish are generally very delicate; if it sticks to those grill grates, as it often does, trying to scrape it off could mean ruining the fillet. If you're looking for an easy fix to get beautiful fish without the scraping hassle, then look no further than lemons.

Citrus fruits like lemons are commonly paired with fish because their punchy sour-sweetness elevates seafood's flavors whether mild or briny. So, using the fruit during cooking (as opposed to just spritzing some lemon juice over the top after it's done) will enhance the taste that much more. To avoid your fillets sticking, just cook your catch over a bed of thin lemon or citrus slices. You'll be able to remove it from the grill with ease, and it will have plenty of extra flavor. The only downside is that it won't get those typical char marks you might be looking for, but it's worth it for the ease and peace of mind.