Lemonade Looks A Little Different In The UK
Nothing beats the heat quite like a cold glass of freshly-squeezed lemonade. If you find yourself seeking some ice-cold lemonade across the pond, you'll probably end up receiving an unexpected drink in your glass. Ask a British bartender what goes into a shandy (which is different from a radler), and they'll tell you that it's simply beer and lemonade. That being said, the results are much fizzier than you'd expect from the lemonade that you know and love. This is because lemonade in the United States and lemonade in the United Kingdom are two completely distinct drinks.
In the U.S., lemonade is typically a mix of water, lemon juice, and sugar — served chilled or over ice. Meanwhile, in the U.K., things are a little more fluid. Instead of referring to the classic summer beverage that's easy to make at home, the British version is a carbonated, lemon-flavored beverage that's usually sold in grocery stores. Soft drinks such as Sprite or 7-Up would be the closest homegrown comparisons on this side of the Atlantic, and indeed, these beverages serve well with beer for a surprisingly refreshing cocktail. Supposedly, the "ade" in drink names like "lemonade" indicates carbonation in the U.K., so if you're looking for a taste of home, you might have to ask for something like a "cloudy lemonade" or a "lemon squash" instead.
Many countries have their own version of lemonade
Just as you've found that "lemonade" isn't the same thing in the U.K., the same also applies to various other countries around the world. You may have already seen (and possibly enjoyed) the creamy Brazilian lemonade that doesn't require juicing. It uses whole limes and sweetened condensed milk — a far cry from the lemonade Americans know and love. Additionally, there's the soothing texture and flavor of a minty Egyptian lemonade, which also blends its ingredients for a frothy refreshment. If you keep searching, it's possible that "lemonade" carries a new meaning practically everywhere you go.
If you visit some other European countries, you'll also encounter similar results to what we've already uncovered. Similar to the U.K., French lemonade is also carbonated. If you're looking for a familiar lemonade along the Seine, then you'll have to order "citronnade" or "citron pressé." Meanwhile, countries like Belgium and Germany play fast and loose with their definitions, as the term in these two countries can mean practically any citrusy fizzy drink. Each country has its own interpretation of foods and drinks, so you can embrace a new experience or wait until you reach stateside to have a more familiar lemonade.