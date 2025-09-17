Lemonade Looks A Little Different In The UK

Nothing beats the heat quite like a cold glass of freshly-squeezed lemonade. If you find yourself seeking some ice-cold lemonade across the pond, you'll probably end up receiving an unexpected drink in your glass. Ask a British bartender what goes into a shandy (which is different from a radler), and they'll tell you that it's simply beer and lemonade. That being said, the results are much fizzier than you'd expect from the lemonade that you know and love. This is because lemonade in the United States and lemonade in the United Kingdom are two completely distinct drinks.

In the U.S., lemonade is typically a mix of water, lemon juice, and sugar — served chilled or over ice. Meanwhile, in the U.K., things are a little more fluid. Instead of referring to the classic summer beverage that's easy to make at home, the British version is a carbonated, lemon-flavored beverage that's usually sold in grocery stores. Soft drinks such as Sprite or 7-Up would be the closest homegrown comparisons on this side of the Atlantic, and indeed, these beverages serve well with beer for a surprisingly refreshing cocktail. Supposedly, the "ade" in drink names like "lemonade" indicates carbonation in the U.K., so if you're looking for a taste of home, you might have to ask for something like a "cloudy lemonade" or a "lemon squash" instead.