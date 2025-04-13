7 Up And Beer Make For A Surprisingly Refreshing Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beer cocktails tend to be less common than their spirit-based counterparts, and interestingly, one of the best mixers for beer is commonly another beer. The best part is that beer cocktails tend to be simple drinks, often only using two or three ingredients. For example, you can mix beer with a can of lemon-lime soda, like 7 Up or Sprite. It takes about ten seconds to make and the result is more refreshing and lighter than your average beer glass.

In France, a drink like this is called a panaché. In Germany, it's called a radler. In the United Kingdom, it's usually called a shandy (short for shandygaff, which originally used a mix of beer and ginger beer). No matter what you call it, the recipe is consistent: Equal parts beer and carbonated citrus soda. But if you prefer more beer or more soda, that's okay too. The type of soda can vary by region, and when it comes to beer, you typically want a lager or another variety of lighter beer to properly match the brightness of the lemon or lemon-lime flavors. It's often served over ice to make it extra refreshing, and this is one of the situations where it's okay to serve beer on the rocks.