Elvis-Inspired Hot Chocolate Will Make Your Taste Buds Sing This Fall

Elvis Presley has gone down in history for having quite the voracious appetite and unusual food preferences. From his favorite sandwich that used an entire loaf of bread to the unusual way he drank his coffee, Elvis' foodie habits are among some of the most well-documented in music celebrity history. Time and time again, people find themselves in awe of — and sometimes inspired by — his unique tastes. While many might pass on eating an entire loaf of bread in a sandwich, there is a flavor combination that the singer loved that is undeniably delicious: peanut butter and bananas.

This flavor combination works great by itself, but if you want to make a sweet treat inspired by one of Elvis Presley's favorite Southern comfort foods, try mixing these flavors with hot chocolate. The creaminess of both foods pairs well with the richness of hot chocolate, making for an indulgent eating experience. Plus, it's fairly easy to make — all you need to do is mix half of a mashed banana and a couple of teaspoons of peanut butter into your hot chocolate.

Another thing that's great about this Elvis-inspired treat is how customizable it is. You can sweeten it with extra ingredients, make it boozy with a splash of alcohol, have fun with toppings, and so much more. Experiment with your hot chocolate until you find your own personal way to honor the King and his eclectic food preferences.