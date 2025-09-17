Don't Skip This Step If You Want Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs

Ribs are one of our favorite cuts of meat to barbecue, because they benefit so strongly from the smoky flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture that low-and-slow cooking imparts. Some barbecue experts will tell you that the best way to cook ribs for amazingly tender results is to smoke them on a grill using the 3-2-1 method, which involves smoking for a total of six hours and introducing new additions at various intervals. For more inside tips for fall-off-the-bone ribs, Chowhound spoke to Matt Abdoo, the executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, with locations in Boston, New York, and Florida. Abdoo says there's one important final step you can't skip when making tender, flavorful ribs: wrapping them in a liquid glaze and foil to finish the cooking process.

According to Abdoo, liquid wrapping for the last hour of cooking is the key. "That last hour in the foil adds sweetness, acidity, and moisture, which tenderizes the meat and gives you that perfect fall-off-the-bone texture without drying it out," he says.

Wrapping is a powerful barbecue technique for all kinds of tougher cuts of meat, including brisket, and given the high collagen content in ribs, it can be a game changer. As for what kind of glaze to wrap with, Abdoo says, "I like a mix of apple juice, cider vinegar, brown sugar, honey, and butter — though every pitmaster has their own secret version."