Does Shake Shack Cater?
For the countless loyal fans of Shake Shack, there is nothing quite like biting into that soft, squishy potato bun slathered with creamy signature Shack Sauce and getting to the perfectly caramelized and crisp yet tender beef patty. Fortunately, there are hundreds of Shake Shack restaurants around the world to satisfy those cravings whenever they may strike.
That said, sometimes you need more than a single burger — you may even need dozens — and at a location of your choosing. Fortunately, the chain is pretty accommodating of off-premise orders, too. While Shake Shack-loving Delta passengers may be able to order a ShackBurger mid-flight, the average customer on the ground can also have their burger right at home, or wherever they plan to host an affair, thanks to Shake Shack catering.
With a menu that includes all the classic sandwiches — from ShackBurgers to Chicken Shacks, Shroom Burgers to Veggie Shacks — as well as the restaurant's iconic crinkle cut fries, customers have a good range of options to offer hungry guests, whether you're hosting a party or a work function. Sides and desserts like Shake Shack's distinctive milkshakes can be added to catering orders as well, and orders can even be customized to meet dietary needs.
Securing your super-sized Shake Shack order
These catered Shake Shack offerings come in convenient packs of 12 servings and can be ordered either directly at a local Shack or through a form on the company's website. Price-wise, the bulk purchasing of the catering menu does offer a little bit of a break. The classic ShackBurger, for example, is typically $7.99 at the counter, while the catering pack of a dozen burgers goes for $90.99, making them about $7.60 each — although customers are encouraged to reach out to their local Shake Shack for more specific pricing.
It's also important to keep in mind that while you save a few dimes on individual items, you might have to shell out a bit more if you're looking to have your order delivered. And while Shake Shack catering is a convenient and exciting option for loyalists, it may not be the best one for last-minute planners — the restaurant specifies that it's preferable for requests to be made 72 hours in advance.
Given Shake Shack's fine dining origin story, it may be no surprise that the chain can pull off a catering menu, whether it's for a corporate event, a wedding, or an annual family reunion picnic. Of course, for some fans, the ability to order a few dozen ShackBurgers is reason enough to throw a party.