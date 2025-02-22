Does Shake Shack Cater?

For the countless loyal fans of Shake Shack, there is nothing quite like biting into that soft, squishy potato bun slathered with creamy signature Shack Sauce and getting to the perfectly caramelized and crisp yet tender beef patty. Fortunately, there are hundreds of Shake Shack restaurants around the world to satisfy those cravings whenever they may strike.

That said, sometimes you need more than a single burger — you may even need dozens — and at a location of your choosing. Fortunately, the chain is pretty accommodating of off-premise orders, too. While Shake Shack-loving Delta passengers may be able to order a ShackBurger mid-flight, the average customer on the ground can also have their burger right at home, or wherever they plan to host an affair, thanks to Shake Shack catering.

With a menu that includes all the classic sandwiches — from ShackBurgers to Chicken Shacks, Shroom Burgers to Veggie Shacks — as well as the restaurant's iconic crinkle cut fries, customers have a good range of options to offer hungry guests, whether you're hosting a party or a work function. Sides and desserts like Shake Shack's distinctive milkshakes can be added to catering orders as well, and orders can even be customized to meet dietary needs.