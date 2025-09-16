The One Menu Item That Isn't Made Fresh At The Cheesecake Factory (It's Not What You Expect)

The Cheesecake Factory is synonymous with two things: a massive, 20-page menu that reads more like a book; and of course, the impressive selection of cheesecake. But there's a surprising detail about those 57 or so cheesecakes that are ready for you to order at any given moment: they aren't actually made at the restaurant. Yep, every Cheesecake Factory location has frozen cheesecake shipped in. The restaurants pre-pull them from their freezer a day before they're served to you for dessert. It's one of those Cheesecake Factory secrets only true fans would know.

Every single Cheesecake Factory dessert comes from two bakeries owned by the Cheesecake Factory. One is located in Calabasas, California and the other is in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with plans for a third bakery production facility to open in Charlestown, Indiana. But there's good reason the Cheesecake Factory uses its own bakeries rather than going to a third party, which would cost more money and likely end up adding to your dessert bill. By using its own in house bakeries, the chain can ensure quality control, meaning every cheesecake tastes the same no matter what restaurant you order it from.