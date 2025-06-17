Every Single Cheesecake Factory Dessert Comes From These 2 Bakeries
The Cheesecake Factory is an international chain with more than 350 locations across the United States and Canada. Known for its extensive menu, The Cheesecake Factory offers a wide array of cuisine that incorporates various cultures, including more than 250 different dishes with a significant portion dedicated to desserts. With such a large menu, it will surprise you how The Cheesecake Factory prepares most of its food. The company has two dedicated bakeries: one located in Calabasas Hills, California, with the other found in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. A third Cheesecake Factory bakery is scheduled to start construction sometime between this year and next.
These bakeries are responsible for supplying all of The Cheesecake Factory locations with their baked goods along with roughly 57 different types of cheesecakes. While both facilities handle production operations, the California location manages corporate support personnel, while its East Coast counterpart acts as a central distribution hub.
In addition to streamlining the production of their dessert menu, the bakeries allow the restaurant to retain creative freedom and ensure quality meets its standard. Moreover, this removes the need of a third party vendor to handle operations. While mass production risks losing the authentic taste of an original recipe, The Cheesecake Factory still nails all its flavors because of selective automation and non-traditional quality assurance.
How The Cheesecake Factory maintains quality cakes and baked goods
Homemade and freshly cooked are the gold standard for most food, and The Cheesecake Factory attempts to maintain that quality through automation. The strategy behind the factory is to be selective when equipping its bakery with new technologies. In fact, the chain has rolled back on adding new technology and continues to have the staff manually make the cheesecakes. More specifically, every cheesecake finish is hand-decorated.
However, the facilities are open to incorporating new technology and automation systems when needed. For instance, using automatic frosting dispersal to accurately layer each cake with the right amount of topping without wasting resources, while the baker smooths the icing. This hybrid approach stems from a historical back-and-forth of trial and error.
Along with their mixed approach to new technology, The Cheesecake Factory uses non-traditional preventive measures for quality assurance. Though meticulous, their system provides optimal control and inspection of everything coming in and out of the facility. This includes doubled-wrapped packages, moving ingredients from wooden to plastic pallets to reduce pests, a single delivery door equipped with UV light inspection, microtesting every batch of finished goods, and emphasized separation of major allergens between ingredients. Those without a Cheesecake Factory in their area should keep an eye out at various retailers, as the bakeries ship to stores in the United States as well as other countries. Cheesecake Factory cheesecake is actually a top-ranked store-bought cheesecake.