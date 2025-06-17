Every Single Cheesecake Factory Dessert Comes From These 2 Bakeries

The Cheesecake Factory is an international chain with more than 350 locations across the United States and Canada. Known for its extensive menu, The Cheesecake Factory offers a wide array of cuisine that incorporates various cultures, including more than 250 different dishes with a significant portion dedicated to desserts. With such a large menu, it will surprise you how The Cheesecake Factory prepares most of its food. The company has two dedicated bakeries: one located in Calabasas Hills, California, with the other found in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. A third Cheesecake Factory bakery is scheduled to start construction sometime between this year and next.

These bakeries are responsible for supplying all of The Cheesecake Factory locations with their baked goods along with roughly 57 different types of cheesecakes. While both facilities handle production operations, the California location manages corporate support personnel, while its East Coast counterpart acts as a central distribution hub.

In addition to streamlining the production of their dessert menu, the bakeries allow the restaurant to retain creative freedom and ensure quality meets its standard. Moreover, this removes the need of a third party vendor to handle operations. While mass production risks losing the authentic taste of an original recipe, The Cheesecake Factory still nails all its flavors because of selective automation and non-traditional quality assurance.