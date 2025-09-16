The Common Appliances That Are Famously Absent From In-N-Out's Kitchens

California is a big state. No, not just big: massive. And no region of the sprawling state is exactly the same. Within it are deserts, forests, valleys, and mountains. The film industry, tech industry, and farming all contribute to what is the fourth biggest economy in the world. Though pop culture certainly has a few notions about what being a Californian means, the reality is much more nuanced. However, there is one thing, at least, that all (if not most) Californians seem to love: In-N-Out Burger.

The West Coast fast food chain is an absolute icon. Known for its fresh offerings of delicious burgers and fries, the chain has attracted a fair number of devotees. Native Californian and world-renowned chef Julia Child is known to have loved an In-N-Out burger. Representing the other coast, the famous curmudgeon Anthony Bourdain also adored the chain's food, particularly its burger, which he felt was the best of all fast food burgers.

So, what does In-N-Out Burger have that makes it so amazing? Perhaps the question should be, what does In-N-Out not have? The answer may surprise you. While microwaves and freezers may be staples in most kitchens (commercial or domestic), you won't find either at In-N-Out. This is because the chain has a strict "no freezing policy." In fact, the beef used at In-N-Out is never, ever frozen, even in transport. And no, your burger won't ever be microwaved either, nor will it be reheated. This means that all of its beef, and its other ingredients, including produce, are (and must be) fresh.