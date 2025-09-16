Don't Skip This Florida-Based BBQ Chain On Your Next Road Trip

Some of the best barbecue is served at hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the U.S., but don't count out a quality chain restaurant that knows how to do authentic barbecue. The next time you find yourself in the "sunshine state," do yourself a favor and visit 4 Rivers Smokehouse, an award-winning barbecue chain with a large menu of slow-cooked and smoked meats, homestyle sides, and delectable desserts. As of 2025, the Florida-based chain has 15 locations, featuring restaurants in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa.

There are multiple ways to enjoy 4 Rivers Smokehouse barbecue. You can dine inside, order online via the website for pick-up or delivery, or request catering to be delivered to an event. Nothing says "barbecue" more than making tender smoked brisket, and 4 Rivers Smokehouse has perfected its lineup. Its beef brisket has been wet-aged for 30 days, making it super tender and juicy. Then, the meat is rubbed with the restaurant's signature 4R seasoning, smoked for 18 hours, and sliced to order. The low-and-slow smoking process tenderizes this tough cut of beef, giving it a deep, smoky, and savory flavor.

Other smoked meats on the menu include pulled pork that has been smoked for 12 hours, chicken (pulled or on the bone), turkey, pork ribs, and Texas sausage. Order a meat platter or sandwich with any of the smoked meats, and choose sides like barbecue beans, mac and cheese, Texas cornbread, or coleslaw. Don't forget dessert, either — the Bayou Bar features a pecan shortbread crust and cream cheese filling.