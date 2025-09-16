Don't Skip This Florida-Based BBQ Chain On Your Next Road Trip
Some of the best barbecue is served at hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the U.S., but don't count out a quality chain restaurant that knows how to do authentic barbecue. The next time you find yourself in the "sunshine state," do yourself a favor and visit 4 Rivers Smokehouse, an award-winning barbecue chain with a large menu of slow-cooked and smoked meats, homestyle sides, and delectable desserts. As of 2025, the Florida-based chain has 15 locations, featuring restaurants in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa.
There are multiple ways to enjoy 4 Rivers Smokehouse barbecue. You can dine inside, order online via the website for pick-up or delivery, or request catering to be delivered to an event. Nothing says "barbecue" more than making tender smoked brisket, and 4 Rivers Smokehouse has perfected its lineup. Its beef brisket has been wet-aged for 30 days, making it super tender and juicy. Then, the meat is rubbed with the restaurant's signature 4R seasoning, smoked for 18 hours, and sliced to order. The low-and-slow smoking process tenderizes this tough cut of beef, giving it a deep, smoky, and savory flavor.
Other smoked meats on the menu include pulled pork that has been smoked for 12 hours, chicken (pulled or on the bone), turkey, pork ribs, and Texas sausage. Order a meat platter or sandwich with any of the smoked meats, and choose sides like barbecue beans, mac and cheese, Texas cornbread, or coleslaw. Don't forget dessert, either — the Bayou Bar features a pecan shortbread crust and cream cheese filling.
4 Rivers Smokehouse combines barbecue with charity
While Texas has the highest-rated barbecue cities in the U.S., Florida's 4 Rivers Smokehouse has made a name for itself as one of the best barbecue joints in the South. In fact, the chain earned the title of the "South's Best Barbecue Joint" on Southern Living's Best Barbecue list in 2020. CEO and founder John Rivers has also received invitations to cook at the James Beard House in New York City, and to present at the Food Network South Beach Food and Wine Festival.
Rivers didn't start his barbecue journey with any grand expectations. He was formerly the president of a healthcare company, and in 2004, he organized a "barbecue ministry" fundraiser for a family whose child had cancer. Following this event, Rivers and his family smoked meat out of their garage to support non-profits, schools, and churches for several years. In 2009, the family's charitable cooking turned into a business when they opened their first restaurant in Winter Park, Florida. The name "4 Rivers" represents Rivers, his wife, and his two children.
The Rivers team sticks to the "barbecue ministry" ethos under the 4 Roots non-profit , which combats food insecurity through donations, scholarships, and supporting local farmers. The family also operates the 4R Cantina Barbacoa food truck at the Disney Springs shopping complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Additionally, they own the 4R Bakery in Winter Park, Florida, that makes custom cakes and desserts for weddings and other special events.