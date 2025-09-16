The Best Fast Food Pickle We've Ever Had Comes From This Fried Chicken Chain

The community of pickle lovers can be tough critics, and fast food chains often take the brunt of the heat. You may not think to go to a fast food restaurant to find the best pickle in the first place, but there are some out there that may exceed your expectations. For a pickle to have a lasting impact, it has to be pretty amazing.

Chowhound took the time to try and rank 14 fast food pickles from worst to best, and we found one chain to have pickles that outshone them all. KFC took the cake for the best pickles from a fast food restaurant, and rightfully so. These pickles were crunchy with a balance of flavors and had the perfect tangy aftertaste. KFC knows how to make a good pickle.

It isn't too surprising that KFC has the best pickles, as the chain released an entire pickle menu in August 2025. The products include a pickle sandwich, loaded pickle fries, fried pickle chips, and pickle Pepsi. Unfortunately, these items are only available in Canada for a limited time, but with their popularity, hopefully KFC will try this menu out in other regions. We'll take all the pickle items we can get from KFC.