Aldi's Decadent‑looking Pasta That Shoppers Regret Buying Instantly

Think about your favorite restaurant. No matter how good it is, there's a big chance that, like any other place to get food, it has its fair share of hits and misses. Whether the dish just doesn't land on your taste buds or, let's be honest, is bland, forgettable, or — worst of all — nasty, not everything is always going to hit the mark. Even products that look so tempting to eat could be better off on the shelf to be admired, kind of like Aldi's Specially Selected Lobster Mac and Cheese.

When we wrote about the 12 products you should never buy at Aldi based on online reviews, we went on a deep dive to see what people have been saying about the fancy seafood pasta, and it was a particular disappointment that we (and a lot of people on the internet) wished it tasted as appetizing as it looked. For one, the smell leaves a lot to be desired, which is perhaps the most common critique about it. And it's a valid reason, as flavor isn't the only way to gauge whether the food is good or not. The texture, appearance, and, of course, aroma, also come into play.

Other foodies have complained about the off-putting taste from the seafood, throwing everything off balance. Those who aren't keen on salty food should steer clear. What it does correctly, though, is its creamy texture, so we'll give it that. Other than its consistency, it doesn't seem to have any redeeming qualities — but what does the ingredient list say?