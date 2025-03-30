This Genius Wendy's Ordering Hack Is Perfect For The Chili Lovers Out There
Wendy's is a fast food chain built on marketing its square burgers, but that wasn't the only item that appeared on its menu when the restaurant first opened in 1969. Wendy's is also famous for its chili, which was a direct result of not wanting to waste leftover fresh beef. Over the years, the chain has expanded its menu from basic burgers to include plenty of other items. And while fast food spots are always trying to level up their offerings, one thing that's not yet available at Wendy's is a burger topped with chili. Thankfully, you can make it yourself.
You've heard of chili over hot dogs, and now it's time to add it to burgers. Next time you're craving a little Wendy's chili, make the meal even more mouthwatering by adding a scoop or two to any of the chain's burgers — though it might be best to add it to a burger that isn't loaded with other toppings to ensure the chili stays put. Sure, it can get a little messy, but it's worth it for the major flavor.
Add chili to your next Wendy's burger
The best way to make your chili burger is to order a Wendy's burger that comes in a paper wrapper rather than a cardboard container, if it's available at your store. Then, you can unwrap the paper, scoop some chili onto the burger patty, and wrap the burger back up; the wrapping will then hold in the chili and keep the burger together as you eat it. Start with adding just one or two spoonfuls of chili to make sure the burger can handle it without falling apart, then feel free to add more as you like.
Wendy's chili is loaded with beef, beans, and vegetables, plus plenty of spices, so while it's hearty, it's also fairly thin. If you're not in the mood to risk a messy burger, you can dunk the burger in the chili, turning it into a chunky dipping sauce. There are plenty of other ways to upgrade Wendy's chili, too, including pouring it over fries or adding a little bread in the form of cornbread or croutons for a well-rounded meal.