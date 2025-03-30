This Genius Wendy's Ordering Hack Is Perfect For The Chili Lovers Out There

Wendy's is a fast food chain built on marketing its square burgers, but that wasn't the only item that appeared on its menu when the restaurant first opened in 1969. Wendy's is also famous for its chili, which was a direct result of not wanting to waste leftover fresh beef. Over the years, the chain has expanded its menu from basic burgers to include plenty of other items. And while fast food spots are always trying to level up their offerings, one thing that's not yet available at Wendy's is a burger topped with chili. Thankfully, you can make it yourself.

You've heard of chili over hot dogs, and now it's time to add it to burgers. Next time you're craving a little Wendy's chili, make the meal even more mouthwatering by adding a scoop or two to any of the chain's burgers — though it might be best to add it to a burger that isn't loaded with other toppings to ensure the chili stays put. Sure, it can get a little messy, but it's worth it for the major flavor.