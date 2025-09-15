The Absolute Best Store-Bought Strawberry Ice Cream Packs Major Flavor With Only A Few Ingredients

In Neapolitan ice cream tubs and on most bare-bones menus, you'll find the same trio: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. They're classic — ask someone their favorite, and odds are it's one of the three. Chocolate is indulgent and vanilla is safe, but strawberry is the pink sheep of the family. It's creamy, fruity, and way prettier to look at than the other two.

If strawberry ice cream is your go-to, you clearly have great taste. But you also know that not every scoop of strawberry ice cream tastes just right. As fans of the fruity flavor, Chowhound decided to conduct a tasting and ranking of popular store-bought strawberry ice creams. For fair comparison, each version we tried was a true strawberry ice cream — no sugar-free, low-fat, or plant-based variations. The perfect spoonful of strawberry ice cream should be rich, creamy, and suffused with fresh-tasting strawberry flavor. Thin and drippy, overly icy, and overwhelmingly artificial-tasting ice creams got scooted towards the bottom of our ranking. Many brands managed to get it right. One brand managed to set the standard for what a great store-bought strawberry ice cream should be. That brand was, of course, Häagen-Dazs.

It doesn't really seem to be a debate that Häagen-Dazs is up there amongst the best store-bought ice cream you can find in general. Its strawberry ice cream, in particular, is rich, creamy, and packed with authentic strawberry flavor that we couldn't get enough of. And did we mention you can count its ingredients on one hand?