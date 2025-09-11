The Bojangles Biscuit Swap That Will Have You Begging For More

The beauty of this crafty sandwich is in the sheer number of choices available when creating it. While perhaps the most obvious choice for biscuit filling is Bojangles' iconic fried chicken, you can also add a spicy kick by ordering a cajun chicken biscuit instead. Other biscuit fillings include steak, ham, egg and cheese, sausage, or bacon. Each of these fillings would pair well with a Bo-berry biscuit. Ham, for example, has a smoky, slightly sweet taste that will pair well with the blueberries and icing.

You can also add a few condiments to really round out this treat. A pack of honey, for example, can give your meaty filling a bit of sweetness that pairs well with blueberries and the buttery biscuit base. Then again, if you want to go for something a little less expected, you can dip your biscuit sandwich in some of Bojangles' signature honey mustard, which complements both the savory filling of this sandwich and its sweet, fruity exterior. Any way you craft this sandwich, be sure to order some of Bojangles' "legendary" sweet tea to really round out your experience. Trust us, the combination of these sublime Southern tastes will make you a Bojangles believer.