The Bojangles Biscuit Swap That Will Have You Begging For More
Truth be told, any time is "Bo-Time" if you're having a hankering for delicious fried chicken. The South Carolina-based fast food chain has been bringing extraordinarily delicious and expertly crafted biscuits, chicken, and other delights to diners since 1977. Since then, the chain has become a staple in many Southern states. There are plenty of reasons to love this chain, including its all-day breakfast and sweet and delicious blue berry studded Bo-berry biscuits. So why not combine them? Yes, with one simple swap, you can turn your chicken biscuit into a sweet and savory delight.
Simply order a breakfast biscuit of your choosing and a Bo-berry biscuit. Then, when you get your order, open your Bo-berry biscuit, take the filling from your regular biscuit, and place it in your delicious Bo-berry biscuit. The resulting sandwich will be a mix of sweet and savory that might just rival the syrupy goodness of a McDonald's McGriddle.
Making Bo your own
The beauty of this crafty sandwich is in the sheer number of choices available when creating it. While perhaps the most obvious choice for biscuit filling is Bojangles' iconic fried chicken, you can also add a spicy kick by ordering a cajun chicken biscuit instead. Other biscuit fillings include steak, ham, egg and cheese, sausage, or bacon. Each of these fillings would pair well with a Bo-berry biscuit. Ham, for example, has a smoky, slightly sweet taste that will pair well with the blueberries and icing.
You can also add a few condiments to really round out this treat. A pack of honey, for example, can give your meaty filling a bit of sweetness that pairs well with blueberries and the buttery biscuit base. Then again, if you want to go for something a little less expected, you can dip your biscuit sandwich in some of Bojangles' signature honey mustard, which complements both the savory filling of this sandwich and its sweet, fruity exterior. Any way you craft this sandwich, be sure to order some of Bojangles' "legendary" sweet tea to really round out your experience. Trust us, the combination of these sublime Southern tastes will make you a Bojangles believer.