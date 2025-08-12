The Sonic All-Day Breakfast Find You Won't See On Other Fast Food Menus
Fast food chains are always coming up with new ideas, and many menus serve some variation of the same thing: burgers, chicken, and even breakfast items. If you're craving a breakfast burrito, though, it's not usually available on many menus. However, you can grab one from Sonic, and they offer a number of options depending on what you're in the mood for.
Sonic's ice might be one of the drive-in restaurant's best-kept secrets, but its burritos are also worth a mention. The chain offers more breakfast burritos than any other item on its morning menu. There are six total to choose from, two of which are "Jr." options and a bit smaller than the standard size. Each contains a tortilla, eggs, and shredded cheddar, as well as your choice of meat (bacon, sausage, or both). But beyond that, the SuperSONIC and the Ultimate Meat & Cheese both also come with tots inside, which adds a crunchy potato layer into the mix. While some Sonic menu items are worth avoiding, these burritos will give you the best Sonic breakfast experience.
Fast food fans love Sonic's breakfast burritos
Fast food breakfast is an easy way to grab a bite to eat when you're on the go, so it's no surprise that people have plenty of opinions regarding their favorite breakfast burrito — and the Sonic choices get a lot of love. "I recently had the Super Sonic breakfast burrito and ... I want more. All the time," one Reddit user posted about the meal. Other reviews of the breakfast dish credit its texture as being a key component, such as the crunch from the potatoes adding a nice contrast to the soft tortilla and fluffy eggs. Plus, the varying ingredients bring plenty of flavor. Rich cheese, spicy sausage and jalapeños, and salty hash browns work in tandem to excite the taste buds, while the tomatoes and onions add a hint of freshness.
Ultimately, the Sonic burrito you choose depends on what you're in the mood for, but it seems the consensus is that the superSONIC and the Ultimate Meat & Cheese are the best two options. And perhaps the best part is that Sonic offers an all-day menu, so you can get a burger for breakfast and a burrito for dinner.