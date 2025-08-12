The Sonic All-Day Breakfast Find You Won't See On Other Fast Food Menus

Fast food chains are always coming up with new ideas, and many menus serve some variation of the same thing: burgers, chicken, and even breakfast items. If you're craving a breakfast burrito, though, it's not usually available on many menus. However, you can grab one from Sonic, and they offer a number of options depending on what you're in the mood for.

Sonic's ice might be one of the drive-in restaurant's best-kept secrets, but its burritos are also worth a mention. The chain offers more breakfast burritos than any other item on its morning menu. There are six total to choose from, two of which are "Jr." options and a bit smaller than the standard size. Each contains a tortilla, eggs, and shredded cheddar, as well as your choice of meat (bacon, sausage, or both). But beyond that, the SuperSONIC and the Ultimate Meat & Cheese both also come with tots inside, which adds a crunchy potato layer into the mix. While some Sonic menu items are worth avoiding, these burritos will give you the best Sonic breakfast experience.