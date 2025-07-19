How To Order Sonic's Whimsical Secret Menu Mermaid Drink
Over the years, secret menu options, which would've transpired slowly by word of mouth, are now supercharged thanks to the reach of social media. Though sometimes, it's hard to tell which secret items fast food employees will actually make until you're at the counter. Apps like TikTok directly inform the direction of trends and customers' dining habits depending upon whatever happens to be popular week to week.
While every Sonic employee may not be familiar with the name "Mermaid Water" itself, the required ingredients can be added individually. All you'll need to ask for is a Route 44 water, with sugar free peach syrup, as well as sugar free raspberry syrup, cut up fresh strawberries, and don't forget the lemon wedges to finish it off. This sweet and summery lemonade-twist is bright and refreshing — perfect for those who love fruit-oriented sodas and zippy citrus. You can also always swap still water for sparkling to make the drink more soda-like, or go for a Sprite to make it extra sweet.
Despite the fact that Sonic has long offered its Route 44 water (44-ounce water) option with mix-ins for an extra charge, its more recent secret menu item, Mermaid Water, has become another drink hyper-fixation due to social media. With a name as whimsical and mysterious as Mermaid Water, it's sure to draw interest. This secret menu item is available at every Sonic location (so long as the necessary supplies are stocked) as it requires a series of Sonic's mix-in staples which can be added in person or via your online order.
Menu staples may also have a secret twist
Over the years, Sonic has built its reputation and popularity over its wide range of fast food offerings, but namely its mix-ins, which are on offer alongside its slushes, cherry limeade, and other drive-in favorites, all served up to you on a pair of roller skates (at select locations). To your surprise, you may not know that fast food drink secret menus are not the only ones out there — many fine dining restaurants have secret menu items, too.
Sonic has its own variety of special menu items with signatures like Ocean Water, which despite the name, contains nothing of the sort. Instead, this drink comes as a vibrant blue coconut concoction, while mix-in options allow you to customize this staple. Other fast food heavy hitters like Starbucks also offer a slew of specialty items and secret menu options, like Mexican hot chocolate, which is a twist on classic hot cocoa.
Secret menu items are one of those culturally upheld cues that come and go with popular trends, so it's not always the case that newer employees will be acutely aware of every ongoing secret menu item. This is why it is always good to know the components which build the secret item you're hoping to order, as opposed to its off-the-menu name. Mermaid Water is also something you can absolutely attain at home if your local Sonic doesn't have the necessary ingredients. Whether you plan to get in your car to order at the drive-up, or grab a few extra groceries to make it at home — this fruity summer drink will be one that's sure to please.