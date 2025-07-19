How To Order Sonic's Whimsical Secret Menu Mermaid Drink

Over the years, secret menu options, which would've transpired slowly by word of mouth, are now supercharged thanks to the reach of social media. Though sometimes, it's hard to tell which secret items fast food employees will actually make until you're at the counter. Apps like TikTok directly inform the direction of trends and customers' dining habits depending upon whatever happens to be popular week to week.

While every Sonic employee may not be familiar with the name "Mermaid Water" itself, the required ingredients can be added individually. All you'll need to ask for is a Route 44 water, with sugar free peach syrup, as well as sugar free raspberry syrup, cut up fresh strawberries, and don't forget the lemon wedges to finish it off. This sweet and summery lemonade-twist is bright and refreshing — perfect for those who love fruit-oriented sodas and zippy citrus. You can also always swap still water for sparkling to make the drink more soda-like, or go for a Sprite to make it extra sweet.

Despite the fact that Sonic has long offered its Route 44 water (44-ounce water) option with mix-ins for an extra charge, its more recent secret menu item, Mermaid Water, has become another drink hyper-fixation due to social media. With a name as whimsical and mysterious as Mermaid Water, it's sure to draw interest. This secret menu item is available at every Sonic location (so long as the necessary supplies are stocked) as it requires a series of Sonic's mix-in staples which can be added in person or via your online order.