Alton Brown's Secret To Great Pumpkin Pie Has A Cookie Twist

There's nothing that says fall quite like a just-baked pumpkin pie. Whether you like yours with a side of ice cream or prefer a grocery store version topped with fluffy meringue, you can't go wrong with the classic cinnamon-and-nutmeg-infused Thanksgiving dessert. Leave it to Food Network personality and culinary wizard Alton Brown to find a way to take already-perfect pumpkin pie to the next level though. Instead of using a graham cracker or pastry crust for his pumpkin pie, Brown creates a crispy, crunchy, super-flavorful crust from crushed gingersnaps — and it's very easy for you to the do the same at home.

The seasonings in gingersnaps work perfectly with pumpkin pie spice. Both are loaded with cinnamon, cloves, ground ginger, and allspice, and help to bring out the subtle sweetness of the pumpkin. If you decide to follow Brown's recommendation to create a pie crust using crushed gingersnaps, make sure you bake it for a bit before adding the pumpkin pie filling to ensure that your pie cooks all the way through (since the crust won't rise, there's no need to blind bake it). This crust is also a great fit for mini pumpkin pies, or you can use it as a crumble to top off pumpkin muffins or other pumpkin-infused desserts.