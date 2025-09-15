Alton Brown's Secret To Great Pumpkin Pie Has A Cookie Twist
There's nothing that says fall quite like a just-baked pumpkin pie. Whether you like yours with a side of ice cream or prefer a grocery store version topped with fluffy meringue, you can't go wrong with the classic cinnamon-and-nutmeg-infused Thanksgiving dessert. Leave it to Food Network personality and culinary wizard Alton Brown to find a way to take already-perfect pumpkin pie to the next level though. Instead of using a graham cracker or pastry crust for his pumpkin pie, Brown creates a crispy, crunchy, super-flavorful crust from crushed gingersnaps — and it's very easy for you to the do the same at home.
The seasonings in gingersnaps work perfectly with pumpkin pie spice. Both are loaded with cinnamon, cloves, ground ginger, and allspice, and help to bring out the subtle sweetness of the pumpkin. If you decide to follow Brown's recommendation to create a pie crust using crushed gingersnaps, make sure you bake it for a bit before adding the pumpkin pie filling to ensure that your pie cooks all the way through (since the crust won't rise, there's no need to blind bake it). This crust is also a great fit for mini pumpkin pies, or you can use it as a crumble to top off pumpkin muffins or other pumpkin-infused desserts.
More ways to switch up a standard pumpkin pie crust
If you're not a fan of gingersnap crust as a base for your pumpkin pie but still want to try something new, you've got plenty of options. Believe it or not, peanut butter and pumpkin actually work well together. Try making a pie crust that includes crushed-up Nutter Butter cookies for an unexpected sweet-and-salty touch. A pretzel crust is another salty option that can help to cut down on some of the sweetness of your pie. You can also try using your favorite cinnamon-infused breakfast cereal as a base for your pie crust (Cinnamon Toast Crunch plays well with the flavors of pumpkin pie spice without adding any extra ginger).
If you're someone who loves the pumpkin spice and chocolate secret menu items at Starbucks, you might also enjoy infusing some chocolatey goodness into your pie. There are a few different ways to do this well, and the one that works best for you will depend on the consistency and flavor you're looking for. You can try baking a brownie as your pie crust base — just be sure to press down the middle after removing it from the oven to ensure you have space for your pie filling. You can also try making a crust from crushed Oreos to create a cookies-and-cream canvas for your pie — there are so many possibilities!