What Makes Cutwater Tequila Blanco Stand Out From Its Competitors

While you're likely familiar with Cutwater's canned cocktails — it is, after all, the number one spirits-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail on the market in 2025 — but you may be less familiar with the San Diego-based company's tequilas. In 2019, Cutwater began releasing its line of tequilas, starting with its blanco. Cutwater's reposado, añejo, and extra añejo soon followed, and since that time, they've racked up a lot of awards. The blanco alone has earned over 30, including double gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2025.

According to Yuseff Cherney, Cutwater's Co-Founder and Master Distiller, the company works hand-in-hand with Destilería Orendain, a storied distillery with a nearly 100-year history and its own line of award-winning tequilas that are perfect for margaritas. Don Eduardo Orendain González founded the distillery in 1926 in the town of Tequila in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, one of the specific regions where the spirit must be made to call itself tequila. There, they produce Cutwater's tequila from 100% blue Weber agave, using brick ovens to slow roast the agave hearts. After this, the cooked agave juice is open fermented and then double distilled in alambique stainless steel and copper pot stills of Cutwater's design. "By following this century-old traditional method, we're able to pull out even more agave flavor, contributing to the delicious, award-winning spirits in our portfolio," Cherney told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation.