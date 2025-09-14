The Old School Chain Restaurant That's Secretly A Seasonal Decor Hotspot

Cracker Barrel is known for its nostalgic dining rooms that are decorated with kitschy vintage items. Customers have such an affinity for Cracker Barrel's iconic old country look that the restaurant has been in hot water for trying to rebrand its logo and decor. One thing that isn't changing is Cracker Barrel patrons' ability to purchase a fun memento at the in-restaurant store before or after their meal.

You can browse a selection of nostalgic foods like horehound candy and Nehi soda, or take a look at the impressive lineup of cookware and home goods. The store is truly a great place to boost your seasonal decor collection — you can even shop online. Items in Cracker Barrel's seasonal collections include a wide range of products, such as novelty socks, stuffed animals, jewelry, and salt and pepper shakers.

Some of the most interesting vintage finds at the Cracker Barrel store are the blow molds. They've been around for decades, and they're essentially a plastic figure that's hollow in the center so that it can light up. Pumpkins and black cats are popular Halloween representatives, and snowmen and Santa blow molds are reliably visible during the winter holidays. Vintage blow molds are highly collectible, so it's nice to see that Cracker Barrel is providing modern options. The restaurant's blow mold choices include a 3-foot witch, a trio of ghosts, stacked skulls, gingerbread men, Christmas ornaments, and more.