The Old School Chain Restaurant That's Secretly A Seasonal Decor Hotspot
Cracker Barrel is known for its nostalgic dining rooms that are decorated with kitschy vintage items. Customers have such an affinity for Cracker Barrel's iconic old country look that the restaurant has been in hot water for trying to rebrand its logo and decor. One thing that isn't changing is Cracker Barrel patrons' ability to purchase a fun memento at the in-restaurant store before or after their meal.
You can browse a selection of nostalgic foods like horehound candy and Nehi soda, or take a look at the impressive lineup of cookware and home goods. The store is truly a great place to boost your seasonal decor collection — you can even shop online. Items in Cracker Barrel's seasonal collections include a wide range of products, such as novelty socks, stuffed animals, jewelry, and salt and pepper shakers.
Some of the most interesting vintage finds at the Cracker Barrel store are the blow molds. They've been around for decades, and they're essentially a plastic figure that's hollow in the center so that it can light up. Pumpkins and black cats are popular Halloween representatives, and snowmen and Santa blow molds are reliably visible during the winter holidays. Vintage blow molds are highly collectible, so it's nice to see that Cracker Barrel is providing modern options. The restaurant's blow mold choices include a 3-foot witch, a trio of ghosts, stacked skulls, gingerbread men, Christmas ornaments, and more.
Cracker Barrel offers timeless seasonal decor
Cracker Barrel's Halloween collection is appropriately both spooky and charming. The Word Cloud Classic Horror Collection is a fancy set of classic hardback horror novels that will look fantastic on your bookshelf. You can also grab an Edgar Allen Poe and Raven salt and pepper shaker set for a more affordable piece of gothic decor.
Cracker Barrel also seems to shine at Christmas, with four separate collections. The Elegant collection is heavy on glass and metallics (gold and silver), as well as clothing and accessories in ivory and gray tones. The Traditional collection is probably the most Cracker Barrel-esque of the four, with plenty of updated throwbacks, such as wooden ornaments, lighted ceramic houses, and animals keeping cozy in scarves and hats. Kids will be drawn to the Whimsical collection, which includes ornaments based on classic holiday films and brand-name foods, while the Licensed collection leans heavily into "The Grinch," "Charlie Brown," and "Bluey" characters.
Christmas and Halloween aside, other seasonal Cracker Barrel collections include Harvest(pumpkins, autumn leaves, etc.) and Summer (Independence Day and beach-themed decor). In any case, while many are eagerly awaiting Target or Michael's seasonal decor collections, don't sleep on Cracker Barrel. Plus, it's the perfect excuse to enjoy some best-selling chicken and dumplings when you head out to shop.