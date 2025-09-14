Ray Charles Once Called This Restaurant Chain's Chicken Fried Steak The Best He'd Ever Had

Like most busy musicians on the road, when Ray Charles found himself doing back-to-back shows in one night, he didn't have a lot of time or options for dinner. He told his manager he wanted two orders of chicken fried steak between sets and left it up to his team to find some.

The venue, Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay, did have a chef present, but he claimed they couldn't do chicken fried steak. Still, the star's order had to be fulfilled, so the venue manager decided to run to the nearest Denny's and grab two orders of the chain's chicken fried steak. Once he brought it back, he dressed it up a tad with the addition of vegetables and a ladle of fresh sauce on top. It was all done in a pinch, but it paid off. Ray Charles went on to proclaim it as the best chicken fried steak he ever had.

Ray Charles is far from the only person to sing the praises of Denny's chicken fried steak (which it calls country fried steak). Business Insider lauded the same dish, calling it "super tasty and well-seasoned." Like the venue manager of Humphrey's on the night Ray Charles asked for chicken fried steak, customers have also appreciated how convenient Denny's is as a whole, providing hungry visitors with a hearty meal in a timely fashion. The dish has become so popular that you'll even find copycat recipes available online.