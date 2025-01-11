How Starbucks Won A Grammy Award

Starbucks, it seems, is everywhere these days. The global brand, known for its many coffees, teas, snacks, and collectable cups has no doubt changed the world. You can find its products stocked in almost any supermarket and "We Proudly Serve Starbucks" stores in various locations. And its app, chock-full of rewards, serves almost as a veil for Starbucks' operation as a bank. But did you know that Starbucks has a history in the music industry? Well, it does, and it's a rich history at that. In fact, Starbucks even has a Grammy to its name.

Yes, in 2005, the coffee chain actually won one of the most prestigious awards in music all thanks to a musical collaboration with the one and only Ray Charles, a legend and trailblazer in soul music. In 2004, Starbucks teamed up with Concord Music Group to make an album called "Genius Loves Company," featuring twelve duets between Charles and various well-known artists. The album was released two months after Charles' death, and went on to win eight awards at the 2005 Grammys. Now, this may seem surprising to those with only a passing familiarity with the company. However, those in the know are probably aware that Starbucks has a rich history of musical collaboration.