​​This Easy-To-Make, Fluffy Jell-O Treat Tastes Like Cheesecake With A Protein Boost

Craving a smooth, satisfying summer dessert, but want something a little more nutritious? Enter fluffy Jell-O. This treat is a simple combo of sugar-free Jell-O and Greek yogurt, and it comes together in a snap. After setting in the fridge, you'll be ready to dip into this colorful snack with a luscious texture that gives cheesecake vibes and is gluten-free to boot. Dollops of whipped topping (you can choose fat-free) up the creaminess factor and make it feel truly indulgent, not to mention offering up the vintage feel of Jell-O fluff without all of the fat and calories of whipped cream.

You can either whip up this treat in one large glass dish or mix it in a bowl and then pour into individual containers for a fancier presentation. Another option is to turn this protein-forward idea (and additional source of collagen, thanks to the gelatin) into a multi-layered showstopper. It will take a bit of time to refrigerate in between layers, but start with one flavor and then follow with additional different colors and flavors in a pretty (and deep) glass vessel to really show off the resulting rainbow confection.