The Unique Butter Substitution Nigella Lawson Uses For An Even Richer Bread Pudding
There are countless variations on classic bread pudding, both sweet and sometimes savoury (bread pudding with tomatoes, anyone?), but one unlikely adaptation on the dessert version may leave you perplexed. It involves Laughing Cow cheese, which may sound strange, but hear us out: This recipe was created by the inimitable Nigella Lawson, and who could question her judgement when it comes to good food? Lawson convinces in a way only she can that this classic spreadable cheese is the butter substitute that will take your sweet bread pudding to a next level. The cheese, paired with lemon zest, vanilla, and sugar, gives a tangy cheesecake flavor, and turns a basic pudding into a much creamier, richer version of itself.
And for those who are still confused about what exactly bread pudding is, it's that dense, stick to your ribs dessert that originated in the United Kingdom. It goes all the way back to at least the 13th century, when it was considered a "poor man's pudding" because it was made to salvage bread that would otherwise be thrown away. It's still a great way to reduce food waste by using stale bread, but if you have options, there are certain kinds of bread that are perfect for top-notch bread pudding.
How to use Laughing Cow cheese in bread pudding
As Nigella Lawson herself describes the recipe, this is a bread pudding that breaks many of the basic bread pudding rules; first and foremost by forfeiting butter for cheese. Classic Laughing Cow cheese is perfect for this because of its rich, creamy texture and slightly tart and nutty flavor. Secondly, this recipe forgoes a heartier bread for the regular store-bought sliced white bread. This white bread works well with the cheese because it acts like a sponge and soaks up the creamy cheese flavor and texture.
Each slice of bread should have one triangle of cheese spread onto it. You then sprinkle a little bit of sugar and lemon zest over it before placing another piece of bread on top. Your cheese sandwiches can then be cut up into triangles. This is one part of the recipe where a little butter can be used to coat the tops of the sandwiches, ensuring the top of your bread pudding comes out with a bit of a crispy texture. The custard (milk, eggs, sugar) is then poured over your sandwiches before baking. Lawson also recommends generously sprinkling some demerara sugar over the top of your pudding to create a golden coating with a little bit of crunch. Once baked, the result is a sweet and custardy bread pudding with a soft cheesecake-like center.