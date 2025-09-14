The Unique Butter Substitution Nigella Lawson Uses For An Even Richer Bread Pudding

There are countless variations on classic bread pudding, both sweet and sometimes savoury (bread pudding with tomatoes, anyone?), but one unlikely adaptation on the dessert version may leave you perplexed. It involves Laughing Cow cheese, which may sound strange, but hear us out: This recipe was created by the inimitable Nigella Lawson, and who could question her judgement when it comes to good food? Lawson convinces in a way only she can that this classic spreadable cheese is the butter substitute that will take your sweet bread pudding to a next level. The cheese, paired with lemon zest, vanilla, and sugar, gives a tangy cheesecake flavor, and turns a basic pudding into a much creamier, richer version of itself.

And for those who are still confused about what exactly bread pudding is, it's that dense, stick to your ribs dessert that originated in the United Kingdom. It goes all the way back to at least the 13th century, when it was considered a "poor man's pudding" because it was made to salvage bread that would otherwise be thrown away. It's still a great way to reduce food waste by using stale bread, but if you have options, there are certain kinds of bread that are perfect for top-notch bread pudding.