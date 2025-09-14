The Absolute Best Way To Get Extra Flavorful BBQ Tofu (No Grill Required)

A great deal of tofu's charm is in its sensational versatility. The málà (numbing and spicy) quality of a comforting mapo tofu. The texturally dynamic bits suspended in a hot cup of miso soup. And, of course, there are all manner of sheet pan tofu recipes that take advantage of the soybean curd's readiness to assume many of the flavors it's paired with. Does that latter characteristic mean that you can simply brush tofu with the store-bought or simple homemade barbecue sauce of your choice to approximate the flavors of the backyard grill and call it a day? At a bare minimum, kind of. But there is a moderately more advanced method that will affect those flavors even more convincingly.

As easy as it seems to simply cut a big hunk of tofu down to your desired cubes or slices, hand-tearing it into bite-sized chunks instead will create a jagged topography that allows for more surface area to crisp up, and thus result in better flavor and texture. This is similar in concept to why you'd spiralize a hot dog: Those extra edges court more charred texture (not to mention flavor from any sauces or seasonings) than smooth lines. But don't just take the tofu out of the refrigerator and get ripping. In this, and many other preparations of the protein, you'll also want to first press your tofu to rid it of excess moisture so it can develop your desired, crisp exterior, rather than unintentionally steam.