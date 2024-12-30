McDonald's McRib Fans Should Head To Sam's Club
The McDonald's McRib reporting saga continues with a twist: One grocery store sandwich could very well be its doppelgänger. Netizens have been saying that the BBQ Rib Sandwich from Sam's Club is a worthy dupe. Club members can purchase a 10-count pack from the frozen section for around $12, which averages to about $1.20 per sandwich. A single McRib sandwich from McDonald's can be anywhere from $4 to $6 depending on location, so if you're craving multiple rib sandwiches, Sam's Club might save you money (if you've already paid for the $50 annual membership).
All you have to do to prepare the pre-cooked BBQ Rib Sandwich is pop it in the microwave, frozen or thawed, for 1 to 2 minutes. Letting it thaw in the refrigerator overnight before microwaving will provide the most optimal taste — then just drizzle on some extra sauce and top with onions and pickles to create a "MockRib" at home. It's more convenient to reheat food than frequent a restaurant, but can the Sam's Club sandwich beat the cult classic McDonald's McRib?
How the Sam's Club BBQ Rib Sandwich compares to the McRib
Each rib sandwich is comparable not only in appearance but taste as well. The Sam's Club sandwich's nutritional label indicates natural and hickory smoke flavors for the patty, and the cut of meat the McRib uses gets its subtler smokiness from the sauce and from being cooked on the restaurant's griddle. Each set of buns has the same key ingredients, but the Sam's Club bun can be stiffer and thicker. There aren't pickles or onions on the Sam's Club version, either, which is a minute but worthy consideration. The McRib and BBQ Rib Sandwich even have similar nutritional values on their labels.
Compositionally, these sandwiches share a lot in common, so you'll have to try both to determine the winner in taste. The McRib could have an edge in flavor for its griddled cook, softer bun, and tangy toppings. However, this menu item flickers in and out. You might want to stock up on some of the McRib barbecue sauce to put on your Sam's Club sandwich for when McDonald's moves its version back into obscurity.