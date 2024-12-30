McDonald's McRib Fans Should Head To Sam's Club

The McDonald's McRib reporting saga continues with a twist: One grocery store sandwich could very well be its doppelgänger. Netizens have been saying that the BBQ Rib Sandwich from Sam's Club is a worthy dupe. Club members can purchase a 10-count pack from the frozen section for around $12, which averages to about $1.20 per sandwich. A single McRib sandwich from McDonald's can be anywhere from $4 to $6 depending on location, so if you're craving multiple rib sandwiches, Sam's Club might save you money (if you've already paid for the $50 annual membership).

All you have to do to prepare the pre-cooked BBQ Rib Sandwich is pop it in the microwave, frozen or thawed, for 1 to 2 minutes. Letting it thaw in the refrigerator overnight before microwaving will provide the most optimal taste — then just drizzle on some extra sauce and top with onions and pickles to create a "MockRib" at home. It's more convenient to reheat food than frequent a restaurant, but can the Sam's Club sandwich beat the cult classic McDonald's McRib?