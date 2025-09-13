How To Get A Heaping Helping Of Bacon Bits For Your Salad At Texas Roadhouse
While Texas Roadhouse is well-known for its steaks, Cactus Blossoms, and herb-crusted chicken, the chain's salads are also super-loved. The greens are cold and fresh, and the protein on top is cooked to perfection. Texas Roadhouse salads don't stop at protein and greens, however; the salad toppings sprinkled across the top of the plate help take the salad from a starter to a flavor-packed entrée. The bacon bits are especially fantastic, adding a bit of slightly chewy smokiness that brings flavors together. If you're a bacon bits superfan, good news: You can get extra for your salad, and all you need to do is ask.
It's tough to say whether you'll get charged for extra bacon bits, but if you do, it's should be a nominal fee. Simply ask your server for extra bacon bits on top of your salad, or, if you're in a seriously bacon-y mood, ask for a dish of bacon bits on the side. The bacon bits at Texas Roadhouse are made from scratch, so they add the perfect bit of greasy flavor depth to each bite. We also recommend using them to top mashed potatoes. If you're ordering your salad to-go, call the restaurant since there isn't an online option to order extra bacon bits to go with your salad.
More ways to elevate your salad at Texas Roadhouse
While adding more bacon bits to your salad can certainly ramp up the flavor of your greens, it's not the only way to take your entrée to the next level. One popular menu hack is to order protein-heavy sides and add them to a Caesar or side salad to create a unique meal. Try ordering boneless Buffalo wings alongside a Caesar salad, for example, and combine the two for a spicy, savory salad. You can also try topping your Caesar or house salad with one of the best Texas Roadhouse steaks.
While most salads at Texas Roadhouse come with a suggested dressing, you can ask your server to switch it up. You can also order two dressings and mix them together to create a super-rich flavor. Try mixing bleu cheese and Caesar dressing to complement a steak salad, or mix ranch dressing with a bit of honey mustard to create a combination that's great with chicken.