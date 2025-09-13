How To Get A Heaping Helping Of Bacon Bits For Your Salad At Texas Roadhouse

While Texas Roadhouse is well-known for its steaks, Cactus Blossoms, and herb-crusted chicken, the chain's salads are also super-loved. The greens are cold and fresh, and the protein on top is cooked to perfection. Texas Roadhouse salads don't stop at protein and greens, however; the salad toppings sprinkled across the top of the plate help take the salad from a starter to a flavor-packed entrée. The bacon bits are especially fantastic, adding a bit of slightly chewy smokiness that brings flavors together. If you're a bacon bits superfan, good news: You can get extra for your salad, and all you need to do is ask.

It's tough to say whether you'll get charged for extra bacon bits, but if you do, it's should be a nominal fee. Simply ask your server for extra bacon bits on top of your salad, or, if you're in a seriously bacon-y mood, ask for a dish of bacon bits on the side. The bacon bits at Texas Roadhouse are made from scratch, so they add the perfect bit of greasy flavor depth to each bite. We also recommend using them to top mashed potatoes. If you're ordering your salad to-go, call the restaurant since there isn't an online option to order extra bacon bits to go with your salad.